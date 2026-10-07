Egypt President El-Sisi Arrives in South Korea for State Visit

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung welcomed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Seoul for a state visit marking the first trip of its kind in almost 10 years, Egypt Today reported.

A Decade-Long Diplomatic Interlude

President El-Sisi arrived in South Korea to kick off a broader Asian tour that also includes scheduled stops in Malaysia and Indonesia. The current state visit represents a significant resumption of high-level bilateral engagement between Cairo and Seoul, coming after the Egyptian leader’s previous visit to the Republic of Korea 10 years ago.

South Korean leadership marked the arrival swiftly on digital channels. In a post shared on his official X account, President Lee Jae Myung formally welcomed his counterpart to the country. The South Korean president emphasized the nature of the trip, noting that President El-Sisi has honored Korea with a state visit for the first time in 10 years, according to coverage by the Middle East News Agency (MENA).

Bilateral Bridges From Cairo to Seoul

The meetings in Seoul build directly upon previous diplomatic exchanges held between the two nations. President Lee highlighted their prior discussions in Cairo, remarking that reconvening in South Korea adds deeper meaning to their evolving partnership.

President Lee noted on his X account that following their candid conversation in Cairo last year, it is all the more meaningful to meet again in Seoul, as reported by MENA.

He stated a desire for “the Miracle on the Han River and the Miracle of the Nile River” to converge, driving greater shared prosperity for both countries.

Regional Itinerary and Next Steps

While the immediate focus centers on bilateral talks in Seoul, the Egyptian president’s diplomatic itinerary extends well beyond the Korean Peninsula. Following the conclusion of the state visit and summit discussions with President Lee, President El-Sisi will continue his Asian tour by traveling onward to Malaysia and Indonesia to deliberate on trade, diplomatic cooperation, and regional partnerships.