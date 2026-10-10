Russell Westbrook Wants to Carry the 2028 Olympic Flame in Los Angeles

Russell Westbrook is stepping away from the hardwood with a brand-new ambition already mapped out. Fresh off a surprising career-ending announcement that caught many of his peers off guard, the former NBA Most Valuable Player has turned his focus toward a civic milestone in California. According to BasketSession, Westbrook wants to carry the Olympic flame at the upcoming 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

A Homegrown Vision for the 2028 Olympic Flame

The nine-time All-Star revealed his next major goal publicly after receiving a special honor from the Los Angeles City Council. Rather than looking toward a front-office role or a transition into basketball coaching, Westbrook set his sights firmly on the opening ceremonies of the 2028 Olympics in his native city. “I do that right now, I want to be part of the ceremony and carry the torch at the 2028 Olympic Games,” Westbrook stated following the council tribute.

To secure that role, the veteran guard plans to deepen his already extensive philanthropic footprint across Los Angeles. Over his career, Westbrook has funded numerous local community initiatives, focusing heavily on youth development, local schools, and neighborhood athletic infrastructures. “Everything I do in business is centered around Los Angeles. I have this city under my skin. The way I play, the way I talk… everything is L.A. I will never change that. My legacy will be about what I give back to the people of the city,” Westbrook noted.

The Debate Over an Early Retirement

Westbrook’s sudden exit from professional basketball has sparked plenty of conversation around the league, particularly among those who believed he had several productive seasons left in the tank. Longtime friend and former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant weighed in on the retirement news recently, expressing genuine surprise at the decision. Durant maintained that, from his perspective, Westbrook still had “5 or 6 years ahead of him” on the court.

Despite Durant’s assessment that his former backcourt partner could easily extend his playing days, Westbrook’s sights are locked entirely on civic legacy rather than chasing another NBA contract. Given his deep local roots and continuous investment in the fabric of Southern California neighborhoods, positioning the former MVP as a prominent figure in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic ceremonies aligns closely with his post-playing ambitions.