Lee Sau-yin Reignites Decades-Old Feud with Stephen Chow

Hong Kong actor and filmmaker Lee修贤 (Lee Sau-yin) has reignited a decades-old feud with Stephen Chow, declaring in a recent interview that he has completely “abandoned” the comedy superstar and accusing Chow of treating him like a fool despite his early efforts to launch Chow’s film career.

The 74-year-old actor, a dual Golden Horse and Hong Kong Film Award winner, appeared on veteran media personality Amy Wong’s YouTube program Quick Shot, Mangan Lens. During the broadcast, Lee discussed the tumultuous origins of the 1988 crime film Final Justice, detailing how he handpicked Chow for a breakthrough role only to experience a severe falling out as Chow’s fame skyrocketed.

Lee’s latest remarks follow intense public backlash he faced after a recent social media livestream in which he criticized Chow for having “no children, no family.” While Lee later posted an apology video styling himself as a “champion of being scolded,” he pointedly avoided apologizing directly to Chow. The fresh interview deepens a rift that has persisted for more than thirty years.

Casting Revelations and Third-Choice Origins

Reflecting on the production of Final Justice, Lee revealed that Chow was far from the initial choice for the supporting role that ultimately launched his career. Lee stated that his first preference for the character was Tony Leung Chiu-wai, who was unavailable due to a fully booked schedule. The second choice was actor Tommy Wong (王書麒), whose management and personal demands for a HK$300,000 salary abruptly ended negotiations.

Left with few alternatives, Lee turned his attention to Chow, who was still working under contract with TVB. Lee recalled that internal studio executives and production crew members strongly doubted Chow’s viability, arguing that the young television actor lacked box-office appeal for the big screen. Despite widespread opposition, Lee pushed forward with the casting, noting that while Chow was a newcomer with strong personal opinions, he remained punctual and dedicated during early production.

Escalating Friction and Total Alienation

Chow’s performance in Final Justice won him critical acclaim, including a Taiwan Golden Horse Award for Best Supporting Actor, propelling him into cinematic stardom. Lee recounted personally negotiating with TVB executives to secure Chow’s release from his television management contract to ease his transition into film.

However, Lee claimed that Chow’s attitude changed dramatically after achieving fame. Visibly angered during the interview, Lee asserted that Chow never viewed him as a mentor and claimed that working together became unmanageable by their second film. Describing his frustration, Lee stated that by the time they collaborated on 龍的傳人 (Legend of the Dragon), he stopped visiting the set entirely, concluding that he had given up on the actor altogether.

Future Outlook

Neither Stephen Chow nor his representatives have publicly responded to the recent remarks made by Lee on the program. The ongoing exchange highlights the enduring and complex history between two major figures of the Hong Kong film industry.