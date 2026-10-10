Three hit singles from 1972—John Denver’s “Rocky Mountain High,” The O’Jays’ “Back Stabbers,” and Michael Jackson’s “Rockin’ Robin”—achieved Billboard chart success and remain remembered by 70s kids everywhere, involving lyrical themes and censorship.

Three Songs That Defined the 1972 Billboard Charts

John Denver’s “Rocky Mountain High” peaked at No. 9 on the charts, facing FCC censorship over unfounded drug allegations.

The O’Jays reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Back Stabbers,” anchoring the Philadelphia soul sound.

Michael Jackson launched his solo career with “Rockin’ Robin,” taking the track just shy of the No. 1 spot.

John Denver Defends Rocky Mountain High Against FCC Censorship

Released as part of his sixth studio album, John Denver’s “Rocky Mountain High” climbed to No. 9 on the Billboard chart in 1972. Co-written by Denver and Mike Taylor, the folk tune captured the musician’s deep connection to Colorado. However, the track faced unexpected hurdles when the U.S. Federal Communications Commission attempted to censor it under the assumption that the lyrics promoted drug abuse.

According to Eric D. Nuzum’s book, Denver firmly addressed the misunderstanding by pointing out that the censors lacked firsthand perspective. “This was obviously done by people who had never seen or been to the Rocky Mountains, and also had never experienced the elation, celebration of life, or joy in living that one feels when he observes something as wondrous as the Perseid meteor shower on a moonless, cloudless night,” Denver explained.

The O’Jays Conquer the Philadelphia Soul Scene With Back Stabbers

While Denver celebrated nature, Ohio group The O’Jays delivered a stark warning about interpersonal betrayal with “Back Stabbers.” Hailing from Canton, Ohio, the vocal group helped popularize the distinct Philadelphia soul sound through this single, which ultimately peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song’s lyrical narrative focused on betrayal by trusted acquaintances, warning listeners to stay vigilant. The memorable lines warned: “All you fellows who have someone and you really care / Then it’s all of you fellows who better beware / Somebody’s out to get your Lady / A few of your buddies they sure look shady / Blades are long, clenched tight in their fist / Aimin’ straight at your back / And I don’t think they’ll miss.”

Michael Jackson Launches His Solo Career With Rockin Robin

Dominating the charts from a different angle, Michael Jackson brought a 1958 classic back into the mainstream spotlight. Bobby Day originally recorded “Rockin’ Robin” and took it to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. More than a decade later, Jackson recorded his own rendition, which also narrowly missed the No. 1 spot on the chart.

The track served as a cornerstone of Jackson’s debut solo album, Got To Be There. David Warner Ellis photographed the early-career era that captured Jackson’s transition from Jackson 5 phenom to a viable solo recording artist.

Song Title Artist Peak Billboard Position Release / Era Context “Rocky Mountain High” John Denver No. 9 Folk hit subject to FCC drug censorship “Back Stabbers” The O’Jays No. 3 Philadelphia soul landmark single “Rockin’ Robin” Michael Jackson Just missed No. 1 Lead single from debut solo album Got To Be There

Decades after their initial radio runs, these three recordings continue to anchor the soundtrack of 1970s nostalgia, bridging folk storytelling, Philly soul, and early pop crossover appeal.