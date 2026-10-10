ASML Increases Component Prices 10% for Samsung and SK Hynix

ASML has notified Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix of a uniform 10% price increase on components for EUV and DUV lithography systems in the South Korean market, taking effect in January 2026.

The Bottom Line

ASML implements a blanket 10% price increase on replacement and repair components for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet systems in South Korea, effective January 2026.

Both Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have accepted the new pricing terms following procurement negotiations.

The move mirrors broader industry pricing shifts across semiconductor equipment manufacturers driven by concentrated AI infrastructure demand.

Component Pricing Shift Alters Supply Chain Economics

The adjustments cover consumable parts for regular replacement as well as core components required for repair, including optical systems, light sources, and precision drive mechanisms. BigGo Finance notes that while input costs have risen, the simultaneous across-the-board adjustment reflects an intent by ASML to lift profit margins alongside improving customer profitability in the memory sector.

Historically, ASML limited price adjustments to specific components impacted by raw material inflation or spot shortages. A semiconductor industry source cited by BigGo Finance indicates that this comprehensive, uniform 10% increase is highly unusual. The components business represents a substantial revenue channel for the equipment maker, generating €8.193 billion in 2024, which accounted for approximately 25% of the company’s total revenue of €32.667 billion.

Equipment Cost Negotiations and Market Divergence

Beyond day-to-day replacement parts and consumables, equipment manufacturers are pushing price increases onto newly ordered machinery. ASML is actively negotiating price adjustments for new systems with major clients. Earlier reports show that ASML notified Chinese semiconductor buyers of a 10% price increase for DUV equipment, with certain accounts already agreeing to the terms.

However, customer alignment remains fragmented across the manufacturing base. BigGo Finance reports that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing opposed ASML’s equipment price increases, highlighting a clear divergence in how major chipmakers absorb rising capital expenditure pressures. The acceptance of higher component costs by South Korea’s memory giants signals a shifting bargaining dynamic where equipment suppliers wield stronger pricing leverage due to capacity expansions for AI data centers.

Company Price Hike Details Status ASML 10% across-the-board component price hike in South Korea Accepted by Samsung and SK Hynix, effective January 2026 ASML 10% price increase on DUV equipment Accepted by some Chinese customers; TSMC opposed Applied Materials Price increases on new and existing products Disclosed in August earnings release Tokyo Electron Price adjustments on equipment on sale In progress

Spreading Cost Pressures Across the Semiconductor Ecosystem

The price adjustments initiated by ASML match concurrent moves across the equipment sector. Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron have also initiated product price hikes, pointing to a wider industry trend. Surging capital expenditure for AI data centers has forced memory chip and wafer foundry manufacturers to rapidly scale up capacity.

Photo: BigGo Finance

Because equipment suppliers require extended lead times to expand manufacturing output, concentrated demand paired with persistent raw material inflation has shifted bargaining power upstream. As supply chain cost pressures expand outward from machinery to routine factory consumables, the acceptance of these higher terms by Samsung and SK Hynix establishes a key precedent for component pricing across the wider semiconductor manufacturing landscape.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.