Amazon launches new Amazon kids Tablets with Google Play access

Amazon officially launched its all-new Amazon Kids Tablets lineup, dropping the legacy Fire OS ecosystem in favor of full Google Play Store access, parent-managed controls, and AI-driven features like Storybuilder. Preorders start at $229.99, with official shipping set for October 14, 2026, as Mashable reported.

The hardware transition marks a distinct architectural shift away from Amazon’s historically walled garden. For years, the Fire Kids line forced users through a locked-down application repository that frequently lacked mainstream software. By pivoting the new hardware directly to Android, Amazon is offering full-fledged tablet performance while retaining parental guardrails.

The 8.7-Inch Travel Model and Battery Specs

Built specifically for smaller hands and life on the go, the 8.7-inch Amazon Kids Tablet is engineered as a travel companion. It runs on Android software with a bright display designed to keep drawing apps sharp and video streams smooth.

The hardware packs up to 14 hours of battery life and 64GB of storage, letting users download media libraries for offline use before departure. The device ships inside a soft, child-resistant bumper case featuring designs like Paw Patrol, Barbie, and SpongeBob. A built-in blue-light filter aims to reduce eye strain during prolonged viewing sessions.

Complementing the hardware is a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, providing ad-free access to characters such as Blippi, Peppa Pig, and Hello Kitty. Educational tools like Khan Academy Kids help teach shapes and numbers, while Stories with Alexa lets children make their own drawings and stories.

Hardware Upgrades on the 11-Inch Variant

For older children needing a device for homework, digital drawing, or heavier games, the Amazon Kids Tablet 11 provides a performance bump. The device features an 11-inch 2.5K display paired with 8GB of RAM—double the memory found in standard budget alternatives—allowing games to load faster and multitasking between video calls and educational apps to run without lag.

Stylus support turns the screen into a digital notebook and drawing canvas for handwriting practice, school projects, and digital art applications like Art Studio. Instead of the foam bumper used for the smaller model, the Tablet 11 ships with a slim hard case designed to feel like a traditional gadget.

Broader Lineup Additions and Ecosystem Expansion

Reporting from Mezha indicates that the broader hardware rollout extends well beyond the two models highlighted in initial domestic coverage. Amazon’s expanded series introduces an 8-inch Alexa Tablet 8, an 11-inch Alexa Tablet 11, and a 12-inch Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, with pricing starting at $229.

The top-tier Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro features a 12-inch display with 2.8K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, an 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. A secondary version of the 12-inch model includes a Nanomatte display designed to reduce screen glare, configurable with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, retailing from $549. Accessories for the Pro line include the Alexa Tablet Pro Pen—offering 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt recognition, a magnetic dock, and wireless charging—alongside a magnetic Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard that operates without a Bluetooth connection.

Photo: Mezha

The baseline Alexa Tablet 8 features an 8.7-inch display, 4 or 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a MediaTek 8189 processor, delivering up to 14 hours of video playback. Meanwhile, the Alexa Tablet 11 runs on a MediaTek 8189 processor with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage, offering up to 15 hours of video playback starting at $329.

Amazon has also integrated a reading mode utilizing the Kindle app across the lineup. This mode automatically suppresses notifications, reduces blue light, optimizes battery life, and supports three display themes: a warm natural palette, softened paper, and a gray scale option.

Parental Controls and AI Tools

Both product lines address administrative oversight through the free Amazon Parent Dashboard app available on iOS and Android. Parents can set bedtime limits, enforce educational goals before games unlock, approve or deny Google Play Store downloads with a single tap, or pause the screen entirely.

Download YouTube Kids APP and Google Play Store on Child Profile Fire Tablet

Inside the Kids+ subscription, Amazon included Storybuilder. The feature lets kids use their voices to generate characters, plot twists, and interactive worlds, translating spoken input into illustrated picture books and comic strips. Mezha noted that the broader devices also leverage Alexa+ capabilities to answer queries, manage tasks, control smart home ecosystems, support continuous conversations, and allow users to share their screens.