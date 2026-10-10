Reborn Honda NSX gets race-bred V6, manual transmission

Italian racing specialists JAS Motorsport are breathing new life into a 1990s icon. The firm has revealed fresh technical specifications for the JAS Tensei—a mid-engined sports car rooted in the original NSX, driven by a 3.5-litre V6 engineered by Judd Power, and styled by Pininfarina.

Originally unveiled in December 2025, the vehicle draws its name from a term translating to reincarnation or rebirth. Behind the project is a company that has spent decades working on Honda’s global touring car programs.

The Judd Power V6 Engine Architecture

At the heart of the Tensei sits a mid-mounted 3.5-litre V6. The powerplant is reworked by Judd Power, a company known for its racing engines from the 1980s and 1990s, and is based on the original NSX-R’s 3.2-litre V6.

The modifications yield a dramatic output of 313kW with an 8500rpm redline. That performance stands in stark contrast to the original 1990s hero car, which managed 216kW and an 8000rpm redline.

Billet Components and Mechanical Upgrades

Those performance bumps were achieved by installing a new billet crankshaft, forged lightweight pistons, connecting rods, and individual throttle bodies.

Unlike the original NSX, which was available as an automatic, the JAS Tensei routes power exclusively to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

Carbon-Fibre Bodywork and Adaptive Dampers

Beneath the carbon-fibre bodywork lies a brand-new suspension setup featuring adaptive KW dampers. This suspension configuration accommodates a front-lift system designed to help clear speed bumps.

While no official weight has been confirmed, the carbon-fibre construction is expected to keep the car’s weight close to that of the original NSX.

Pininfarina Exterior Design and Cabin Modernization

The exterior design was penned by Pininfarina. It incorporates traditional NSX hallmarks such as pop-up headlights, an integrated rear spoiler, and A-pillar mounted door handles, alongside modernized styling touches.

Inside, the cabin features an extensive redesign incorporating an infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster, while retaining various analogue controls.

Strictly Limited Production Numbers

Production is strictly limited to 35 examples, and the sports car will be manufactured in both left- and right-hand drive configurations. According to Torquecafe, as of October 2026, no pricing details have been announced.