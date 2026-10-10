WSC and SMSU Second Half Play-by-Play and Lineups Breakdown

Play resumed at the 45:00 mark with numerous substitutions and tactical adjustments on both sides.

I’ve dug into the official play-by-log from the pitch to give you the exact breakdown of how the second period unfolded between the two programs.

Second-Half Lineups and Tactical Adjustments

At the start of the second period at 45:00, WSC fielded #0 Alexa Hofstetter, #23 Jordan Lewis, #4 Briella Thompsen, #3 Morgan Mancuso, #14 Addison Walker, #16 Nyah Lisby, #20 Ella Rodgers, #21 Emma Wasilewski, #22 Olivia Thompson, #2 Tyler Donaldson, and #28 Madilyn Schmeling. SMSU deployed #0 Madelyn Cory, #2 Sophia Bakri, #6 Illjana Arbaugh, #9 Sophia Wilson, #11 Laynee Godfrey, #12 Breanna Clemens, #16 Karla Paredes-Nino, #18 Jada Backes, #19 Evie Boyle, #20 Sophia Sonnek, and #23 Janae Kayser. Alternatively, another match configuration at 45:00 listed BSU with #99 Emma Marzean, #2 Sydney Sutherland, #6 Megan Ko, #9 Madeline Davey, #13 Ella Wade, #15 Madisen Fritel, #22 Dayna Stocke, #23 Maggie Kramer, #24 Grace Schwoch, #27 Molly Burkstrand, and #35 Molly Hagelie, alongside an SMSU lineup featuring #0 Madelyn Cory, #18 Jada Backes, #6 Illjana Arbaugh, #9 Sophia Wilson, #11 Laynee Godfrey, #12 Breanna Clemens, #2 Sophia Bakri, #20 Sophia Sonnek, #23 Janae Kayser, #25 Jayna Benson, and #31 Abigail Schmidt.

Both benches made immediate moves to shake up the tempo. Meanwhile, WSC substituted Morgan Mancuso for Eryn Skoruppa, Tyler Donaldson for Peyton Mathews, and Madilyn Schmeling for Paige Nichols. BSU also made a wave of substitutions at 45:00, replacing Olivia Seurer with Sydney Sutherland, Jayda Davis with Megan Ko, Tatum Miller with Madeline Davey, Maya Johnson with Ella Wade, Meredith Paar with Madisen Fritel, Julia Lewis with Dayna Stocke, Haylee Gallas with Maggie Kramer, Gabby Verke with Grace Schwoch, and Kadyn Ellevold with Molly Burkstrand.

Scoring Chances, Fouls, and Disciplinary Action

The second period saw intense pressure from the attacking units, generating multiple shots and physical challenges across the pitch. Morgan Mancuso fired an early warning shot for WSC at 45:39 that sailed out to the left, followed quickly by a missed attempt from Jordan Lewis at 47:13. SMSU’s Sophia Wilson picked up a foul at 51:23, giving WSC an opening that led to a bottom-center shot by Mancuso saved by SMSU goalkeeper Madelyn Cory at 52:06.

As the clock wound down past the hour mark, the physical nature of the contest drew disciplinary attention from the officials. SMSU goalkeeper Madelyn Cory received a yellow card at 64:13, followed by another yellow card issued to Karla Paredes-Nino at 69:13. A simultaneous double caution was handed to both the WSC team bench and the SMSU team bench at 70:05 during a flurry of fouls and substitutions.

Further tactical rotations filled the final ten minutes as both squads utilized their benches to manage fatigue ahead of the closing whistle.