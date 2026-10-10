Google Working on HDR Emoji Support for Google Chat

Gmail APK Analysis Reveals High Dynamic Range Emojis

Google is developing high dynamic range emoji support for Google Chat within the Google Workspace bundle, as discovered by software code analysis of an APK package for Gmail, eremnews.com reported. The feature aims to improve visual communication by boosting brightness and contrast, making icon details of higher quality, clarity, and easier to distinguish on modern display screens.

Code Strings Found in Gmail APK Files

Software analysis of the latest Gmail application package reveals text strings pointing to a new feature called “HDR emoji,” according to eremnews.com. Software compilation analysis experts explained that the feature promises to raise the display quality of emojis by improving brightness and contrast levels.

Google builds this capability directly into Google Chat, which functions as a consumer messaging successor to Hangouts and a Workspace collaboration tool competing with Slack and Microsoft Teams. Because Workspace apps share common build lines, Chat features frequently appear in Gmail APK text before official announcements. Software unpacking teams dig deeply into those texts to map what engineers are building, noting that teams have previously canceled or delayed features discovered in this manner.

Visual Enhancements for Modern Displays

The HDR emoji format widens the gap between the brightest whites and darkest blacks compared to standard dynamic range rendering. Today, emojis are displayed in a standard dynamic range, which limits the brightness a drawing can reach, whereas HDR-capable displays push illumination far beyond that limit.

On OLED phones that maintain high peak brightness, reactions and stickers will visually pop next to standard text. The technology adapts emojis for advanced display technologies, delivering deeper color saturation and visual clarity across mobile devices and laptops. This step is integrative so that digital platforms can take advantage of the capabilities of modern AMOLED and OLED-enhanced screens, following Google’s previous introduction of animated emojis and custom emojis to boost team interaction within Google Workspace.

Unresolved Scope and Hardware Requirements

Software analysis has not confirmed whether the visual upgrade applies exclusively to custom user-added emojis or extends across the entire standard emoji library.

Functionality depends on hardware and software alignment, requiring an HDR-capable screen alongside an Android display pipeline that supports extended brightness ranges. Android’s HDR documentation covers application programming interfaces available to apps that make extended brightness rendering possible, while flagship screens from Samsung, Google, and others continue pushing peak brightness higher, growing the audience for such a feature with every new device generation. Google has not announced an official release date or device whitelist for the feature, which remains in internal development and testing, with expectations that it will roll out gradually for personal and enterprise accounts after confirmation tests and verification of compatibility with various operating systems and supported screens.