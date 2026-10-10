Karoline Leavitt Joins Fox News as Contributor After White House Exit

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is joining Fox News as an on-air contributor starting November 1, bringing her experience from the Trump administration to provide political analysis across the network’s platforms.

Strategic Media Transition and Network Positioning

The Fox News-to-White House pipeline has officially changed direction. Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced Monday that the 29-year-old former administration official will offer commentary across the network’s programming. Leavitt served as the 36th White House press secretary during President Donald Trump’s second term, from January 2025 to August 2026.

The Bottom Line

On-Air Debut: Leavitt officially joins Fox News Media as a contributor on Sunday, November 1.

Leavitt officially joins Fox News Media as a contributor on Sunday, November 1. Administrative Background: Her tenure as White House press secretary ran from January 2025 to August 2026, making her the youngest person to hold the role.

Her tenure as White House press secretary ran from January 2025 to August 2026, making her the youngest person to hold the role. Network Strategy: FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott confirmed the appointment to leverage Leavitt’s direct campaign trail and administration experience across all company platforms.

Executive Commentary and Professional Background

In her announcement regarding the new role, Leavitt expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue appearing on the network as an official team member. “I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House press secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms,” Leavitt stated.

Photo: foxnews.com

Suzanne Scott emphasized the strategic value of the new hire. “Karoline’s firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today’s political landscape,” Scott said. Prior to her White House tenure, Leavitt worked as a spokesperson for MAGA Inc., served on the 2024 presidential campaign, and operated as communications director for then-House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Departure from the West Wing

Leavitt confirmed her departure from the executive branch in August, describing the exit as a bittersweet decision driven by family considerations. She stated that balancing the intense demands of the press secretary position with raising her two young children alongside her husband, Nick, prompted the career shift. Her return to Fox News marks a full circle for the Saint Anselm College graduate, who previously interned at the network during the 2016 presidential election.

Career Milestone Organization Timeline Intern Fox News 2016 Communications Director Rep. Elise Stefanik’s Office Prior to 2024 Campaign White House Press Secretary White House January 2025 – August 2026 Contributor Fox News Media Beginning November 1

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