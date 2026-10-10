Tractor Zoom Webinar to Examine 2027 Farm Equipment Demand and Loan Repayment

Tractor Zoom will host a free live webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. CT to examine farm income, equipment demand, and loan repayment risks heading into 2027. Titled “Finishing 2026 Strong: What the market, the election, and farm income mean for you,” the session features Director of Insights Andy Campbell and Meridian Ag Advisors Chief Ag Economist Wesley Davis.

Assessing 2026 Ag Markets and 2027 Credit Risks

Income Realities: Analysts will evaluate whether current farm income levels—which remain above long-run averages despite recent declines—will sustain producer purchasing power through year-end.

Analysts will evaluate whether current farm income levels—which remain above long-run averages despite recent declines—will sustain producer purchasing power through year-end. Policy Pressures: The session addresses macroeconomic forces, trade dynamics such as China’s renewed soybean purchases, upcoming election outcomes, and the unfinished Farm Bill.

The session addresses macroeconomic forces, trade dynamics such as China’s renewed soybean purchases, upcoming election outcomes, and the unfinished Farm Bill. Target Audience: Designed specifically for equipment dealer principals, used-equipment managers, and agricultural lenders including chief credit officers and bank presidents.

Examining Equipment Demand and Debt Servicing

While China has resumed buying soybeans, broader policy support remains unpredictable due to the pending Farm Bill and shifting political landscapes. Equipment dealers and agricultural lenders must determine whether producers will finish 2026 with sufficient liquidity to acquire machinery and service outstanding debt.

Campbell and Davis plan to dissect buyer behavior for dealerships alongside credit risk parameters for lenders. Registration for the live event is open through Tractor Zoom’s registration portal.

Webinar Detail Specification Host Organization Tractor Zoom Event Date & Time Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, at 11 a.m. CT Key Speakers Andy Campbell (Tractor Zoom) & Wesley Davis (Meridian Ag Advisors) Primary Focus 2027 Equipment Demand and Loan Repayment Capacity

Strategic Outlook for Dealers and Lenders

“This has been a challenging market, but it isn’t hopeless nor is it simple,” Andy Campbell stated regarding the current agricultural climate. He emphasized that standing still presents the primary operational risk for businesses navigating shifting trade and income trends. Participants attending the live session will have the opportunity to engage directly through live polling and direct question-and-answer segments.

Photo: agnewswire.com

The discussion bridges macroeconomic indicators with dealership inventory strategies and bank portfolio management. By analyzing government support dependencies and year-end cash positions, attendees will gain baseline data to structure trade, capital, and credit decisions for the 2027 fiscal year.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.