Seven INKA iE305 Trainsets Return to Jakarta Commuter Service

Seven INKA iE305 trainsets have returned to passenger service on Jakarta’s KRL commuter network following a General Check Up. PT Industri Kereta Api (Persero) and PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia confirmed that the maintenance restores rolling stock circulation across all lines.

Maintenance at Overhaul Facilities

The electric trains belong to the CLI-225 and CLI-226 series built by INKA. All seven trainsets underwent general inspections at the Manggarai and Depok overhaul facilities. INKA carried out the work alongside KAI Commuter and other stakeholders, involving dedicated engineering and quality assurance teams.

The scope of the General Check Up covered main components and systems of each trainset. Technicians also addressed follow-up technical notes before clearing the trains for active service. Nanang Agung Rohmandiyas, Senior Manager Corporate Communication and Representative Office at INKA, confirmed the return of all seven trainsets. He stated that INKA’s technical team will work directly with KAI Commuter to handle minor faults appearing in service. Inspections and refinements continue even after the trainsets finish daily operations.

Nanang offered an apology to passengers for the inconvenience caused by the maintenance downtime. INKA and KAI Commuter maintain ongoing coordination to monitor the performance of the trainsets during passenger service. Technical assistance forms part of a joint commitment to safety, rolling stock reliability, and passenger comfort on the Commuter Line network.

Coordination and Safety Focus

The inspection process began by 11 September. INKA and PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) held a coordination meeting in Madiun. Nanang stated during the meeting that all parties focused on completing the inspection of the KRL iE305 to ensure optimal system condition. Inspections were carried out with the operator and regulator, prioritizing systems directly linked to safety and reliability, ensuring INKA followed up on every finding requiring repair.

KAI President Director Bobby Rasyidin emphasized at the meeting that safety is the top priority in railway operations. Karina Amanda, VP Corporate Secretary at KAI Commuter, explained that the maintenance schedule aimed to keep the fleet ready for daily transport demands. The Bogor Line required particular attention due to heavy passenger volumes.

Bogor Line Capacity and Fleet Reallocation

The return of the seven CLI-225 trainsets directly addresses passenger capacity requirements on the Bogor Line. Figures published by the operators show the Bogor Line carried 119,388,432 passengers through the third quarter of 2026. That total accounts for 43.98% of all users across the Commuter Line Jabodetabek network, which exceeded 271.48 million total passengers.

Photo: jawawa.id

Metric Figure Bogor Line Passengers (Q3 2026) 119,388,432 Bogor Line Share of Total Network 43.98% Jabodetabek Network Total Passengers (Q3 2026) Exceeded 271.48 million Maintained Trainsets in iE305 Overhaul 7 trainsets

With the completion of the checks, rolling stock circulation has returned to normal across all network routes. During the maintenance window, adjustments affected the Soekarno-Hatta Airport Commuter Line fleet. Two airport trainsets temporarily operated on the Tanjung Priok line. Karina Amanda noted that this reallocation maximized available resources, ensuring trip counts maintained required intervals during morning and evening peak hours.