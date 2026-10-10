Uber Faces Uganda Data Privacy Probe After Exit

Uber Technologies Inc. officially terminated its ride-hailing operations in Uganda and Nigeria on September 2, 2026, concluding a 16-year operational footprint in Uganda. The exit has ignited data privacy concerns among digital rights activists and drivers over the long-term retention, security, and governance of personal records accumulated across a decade of service.

Regulatory Scrutiny by the Personal Data Protection Office

Following the cessation of services, privacy activists formally flagged the data-governance implications to the Personal Data Protection Office Uganda. The Personal Data Protection Office confirmed on September 11, 2026, that regulatory actions have commenced against Uber under the Data Protection and Privacy Act, Cap 97. Mr. Baker Birikujja, the National Director PDPO, stated that the company has been engaged regarding its obligations for personal data collected during its operational tenure.

Under Section 18 of the Data Protection and Privacy Act, personal data must not be retained longer than necessary for the purpose of collection, barring specific legal, contractual, or regulatory exceptions. A follow-up assessment will evaluate outstanding compliance obligations.

Driver PII Exposure and Retention Risks

The regulatory anxiety centers on quantities of sensitive personally identifiable information submitted by platform users. A former Uber driver who spoke to The Weekend Monitor on condition of anonymity revealed that mandatory onboarding required uploading national identity cards, driving permits, Interpol police clearance letters, vehicle inspection certificates, and driver photographs into an Uber-managed portal.

Uber retained substantial user and driver datasets—including telemetry, trip logs, and usage history—for up to seven years to satisfy tax, insurance, legal, and regulatory mandates. Recent police statistics indicate that 12 percent of surveyed respondents have experienced unauthorized use of personal data, with 7 percent sustaining direct financial loss.

Market Competition and Economic Pressures Preceding the Exit

Uber did not attribute its departure to specific commercial pressures, citing only a “thorough review” of its business in a statement to drivers and riders. However, industry analysts link the withdrawal to a combination of market pressures, driver retention challenges, and operating costs. In 2019, the Smart Online Drivers Association petitioned Parliament over the platform’s 25 percent commission structure. Uber’s exit leaves Bolt and SafeBoda as the most prominent established players in the ride-hailing market, alongside smaller digital platforms like Faras, Yango, and Tinka.

Unresolved Compliance and Transition Support

Uber maintained that its immediate priority was supporting local team members, drivers, and riders through a 21-day support window following the September 2 shutdown. While the company asserted its continued commitment to growth markets across sub-Saharan Africa, clarity regarding the permanent purging or archiving of Ugandan data sets remains pending as regulatory audits proceed.