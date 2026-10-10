Driver dead in fatal single-vehicle crash in Dallas

A fatal single-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday night along North Walton Walker Boulevard in Dallas, where a motorist veered off the road, collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle, and was ejected after their car flipped upside down.

Dallas Police received an emergency call regarding the accident at approximately 11:57 p.m., NBC 5 reported. Responding officers discovered a white sedan overturned on its top near the intersection of North Walton Walker Boulevard and Singleton Road.

Investigators determined that the white sedan was traveling southbound on North Walton Walker Boulevard when it left the main roadway. The vehicle crossed over a shoulder and a grass median before striking an unoccupied parked vehicle located near an auto glass business. The force of the collision caused the car to flip, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries.

Surveillance Footage Captures the Crash Sequence

Surveillance cameras mounted at a nearby auto shop recorded the vehicle careening off the roadway, hitting the parked car, and rolling over before landing upside down. Vengely Rodriguez, who arrived at his glass auto shop Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. to open for the day, encountered an active police scene and substantial property damage.

“We came at 8:00 a.m. when we opened and we happened to see that our car is completely totaled and crashed,” Rodriguez said, describing the condition of the unoccupied vehicle that sustained the impact.

Police tape remained stretched across the front of the business hours after the incident as investigators processed the area. “We see a family crying over the vehicle that our car is positioned at and obviously we rushed to see what was going on,” Rodriguez said, adding, “There was a bunch of damage and glass everywhere.”

Damage Assessment and Ongoing Investigation

While the impact heavily damaged the parked vehicle and littered the property with debris, Rodriguez expressed relief that the business was closed at the time of the late-night crash.

“Could’ve injured somebody in our workplace or even on the street. It could have been way worse,” Rodriguez said. Reflecting on the aftermath, he noted, “It’s something you would never wish upon anyone. It was a little traumatic. But thanks to God nothing happened to us and nobody else was injured in the situation. But our prayers go to that family.”

Dallas Police have not released the identity of the driver killed in the crash. The exact cause of the vehicle leaving the roadway remains under active investigation by local authorities.