Microsoft 365 Cuts OneDrive Family Storage Pool to 2 TB

Microsoft has restructured its cloud storage allocations for Microsoft 365 subscriptions, replacing individual per-user quotas with a shared storage pool that reduces overall capacity by up to 66 percent for families, while leaving pricing untouched.

The Shift from Individual Quotas to a Shared Storage Pool

The restructuring fundamentally changes how Microsoft 365 Family and Premium subscribers manage their data. Previously, the Family tier granted up to six individual users a dedicated 1 terabyte of OneDrive storage each, totaling a maximum capacity of 6 terabytes across an entire subscription. pcwelt.de reported that under the updated framework, that distinct per-user guarantee is gone. Instead, all six users now draw from a single, shared pool of 2 terabytes total.

Microsoft frames this architectural adjustment around flexibility. The primary subscriber and up to five additional members draw storage from the same communal pool. Storage add-ons purchased by individual members automatically feed into that shared space, alongside any qualifying free storage grants from participating family members. Yet, as windowsarea.de noted, while Microsoft promotes this as a simplified management model, the raw arithmetic represents a two-thirds drop in available cloud capacity for a fully populated household.

Files stored within the shared pool remain strictly private. Individual members retain exclusive access to their own directories unless they explicitly choose to share specific content with other accounts. Individual subscriptions such as Microsoft 365 Single and Microsoft 365 Basic remain untouched by the change, retaining their respective 1 terabyte and 100 gigabyte allocations for single users. Meanwhile, the Microsoft 365 Pro tier moves to a 5 terabyte shared cloud storage pool distributed among users.

Staggered Rollout Dates and Contractual Deadlines

The timeline for enforcing the new storage limits depends entirely on account status. computerbase.de detailed that the transition took effect immediately for new subscribers. Existing customers, however, receive a grace period tied directly to their billing cycle. Microsoft will transition current Family and Premium subscribers to the reduced 2 terabyte pool at their first subscription renewal occurring on or after May 2, 2027. Prepaid customers retain their legacy storage quotas until their current contract period expires.

Discrepancies emerged within official documentation regarding the exact kickoff window for new accounts. While one Microsoft support channel pointed to October 8, 2026, as the strict cutoff date for new contracts and upgrades, a separate corporate support page cited October 7, 2027. Despite the conflicting rollout dates documented across support portals, the policy shift itself remains definite. Microsoft has committed to notifying affected subscribers via email prior to their scheduled account migration.

Transition Grace Periods and Legacy Precedents

Subscribers currently exceeding the new 2 terabyte ceiling will not face immediate data deletion. computerbase.de confirmed that Microsoft is granting customers up to one year to trim their stored footprint down to the new threshold. During this transition window, existing files remain intact and fully accessible. Alternatively, users can choose to purchase supplemental storage capacity directly from Microsoft at a rate of 10 euros per month per terabyte, scaling the maximum subscription limit up to 10 terabytes.

Photo: computerbase.de

Certain support documentation hints at potential bonus storage allotments for existing customers in specific qualifying markets once their subscriptions renew under the shared pool rules, though exact geographic criteria remain unspecified. This capacity contraction mirrors Microsoft’s historical adjustments to OneDrive infrastructure. In 2015, the company retreated from offering unlimited cloud storage for Office 365 users after heavy data consumers utilized the service to host massive media libraries and multi-terabyte system backups.