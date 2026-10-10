Coumba Ngom Sentenced to Six Months in Dakar Over Abortion

Coumba Ngom Sentenced to Six Months in Dakar Over Clandestine Abortion

Coumba Ngom, a 26-year-old cleaning woman and mother of one, was sentenced to six months in prison by the Dakar Magistrates’ Court for voluntary termination of pregnancy. Admitted to Nabil Choukair Hospital with severe bleeding, authorities discovered a six-month female fetus weighing about one kilogram in a black bag at her home, following her confession of purchasing medication online.

Hospital Admission and Police Investigation at Nabil Choukair

The sequence of events unfolded on October 4, 2026, when C. Ngom arrived at the emergency room of Nabil Choukair Hospital in Dakar. Medical staff examined the patient, who presented with acute abdominal pain and heavy bleeding, and quickly determined she had recently given birth. Alerted by hospital personnel, companions went to her residence and returned carrying a black bag containing the body of a female fetus of approximately six months gestation.

The hospital referred the case to investigators at the Parcelles Assainies district police station. Commissioner Sow’s team opened an official inquiry into the voluntary termination of pregnancy. Two days later, during questioning, C. Ngom confessed to acquiring termination medication via Facebook. She stated she paid 3,000 CFA francs for the pack of pills delivered through an intermediary, taking them on the Saturday prior to her miscarriage.

Case Detail Reported Fact Patient Profile 26-year-old cleaning woman, divorced, mother of one Hospital Admission Date October 4, 2026 (Nabil Choukair Hospital, Dakar) Gestational Age & Weight Approximately 6 months, weighing about 1 kilogram Acquisition Method & Cost Purchased via Facebook for 3,000 CFA francs Legal Outcome Sentenced to six months in prison

Court Proceedings and Defense Arguments in Dakar

During her hearing at the Dakar court for flagrant offenses, C. Ngom partially altered her initial statements, having previously contested the allegations by claiming the event was a natural abortion. The public prosecutor remained unconvinced, emphasizing that she was six months pregnant before obtaining and consuming the medication sourced on Facebook. Pointing to her initial confessions to investigators, the prosecutor requested a one-year prison term.

Defense attorney Étienne Wally Diouf asked the court to consider the broader context of his client’s life. He described a young woman married off at an early age by her parents, facing a failed marriage and subsequent abandonment by her family. Diouf expressed doubt that she fully comprehended the legal and physical consequences of her actions, urging the court to exercise leniency. Attorney Ibamar Diop supported this request. Ultimately, the court found Coumba Ngom guilty and handed down a six-month prison sentence.

According to her statements to investigators, the father of the child is a teacher named Kazimir residing in Fatick. She stated that while he was aware of the pregnancy, he refused to take responsibility. Alongside her estrangement from her family following her divorce, she described fearing the social judgment of carrying another pregnancy out of wedlock while feeling entirely alone.