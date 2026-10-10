New Zealand defeats Australia to secure Bledisloe Cup

New Zealand secured the Bledisloe Cup for a 24th year after defeating Australia 50-19 at Eden Park on Saturday. After a competitive first half that saw the All Blacks three points ahead at the break, the All Blacks overwhelmed the Wallabies with five second-half tries to maintain an unbeaten streak in Auckland stretching back to 1994.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Bledisloe Futures: With the trophy officially retained by New Zealand, the Wallabies cannot win the Bledisloe Cup.

A Competitive First Frame Giving Way to Second-Half Rips

The opening 40 minutes at Eden Park offered a competitive contest. Australia, buoyed by a win over world champions South Africa the month prior, drew first blood in the eighth minute. Full-back Tom Wright exploited broken field space, smartly straightening his attacking line to cross the whitewash.

New Zealand answered through aerial dominance. Jordie Barrett claimed a restart duel, feeding McKenzie to carve open the defensive line before linking with flanker Peter Lakai for the equalizer. Tupou Vaa’i soon barrelled over from a multi-phase sequence to give the hosts a 14-7 advantage. Yet, the Wallabies stayed within striking distance. Just before the break, Ben Donaldson exploited a defensive fringe gap to put No 8 Harry Wilson over, narrowing New Zealand’s lead to three points at halftime.

Relentless Phase Play and the Final Quarter Collapse

Scrum-half Cam Roigard exploited defensive blind-spots off a rolling maul in the 50th minute, darting over to extend the margin to 24-14. From there, the All Blacks’ physical dominance at the breakdown starved the visitors of primary possession.

Hooker Codie Taylor, captaining the side for the second time, added the fourth try moments later. As the defensive structures fractured, wingers Leroy Carter, Josh Moorby, and Will Jordan capitalized on pressure in the last quarter. McKenzie converted with clinical precision, finishing the evening with six conversions and a penalty.

Match Statistic New Zealand Australia Final Score 50 19 Tries Scored 7 2 Bledisloe Retention Secured (24th Year) Out of Reach

Locker Room Reactions and Sydney Horizons

Reflecting on the psychological weight of the fixture, All Blacks centre Jordie Barrett emphasized the squad’s response to a challenging international window. “We spent a lot of time on the road this year, and we spoke about it this week. We wanted to show what it was like to be an All Black and play in front of our fans,” Barrett told Sky Sports. “We wanted to keep maxing out with our energy, and we got a lot of physical dominance up front tonight.”

On the opposing side, Australia captain Harry Wilson pointed to the missed opportunity at the start of the second period. “We did a really good job to be in the fight after that first half, and then we had an opportunity at the start of the second half and blew it,” Wilson told Sky Sports. “It was then tough to get the ball back for the next 30 minutes. You could tell they were hurting from the result of the South Africa series.”

Attention now shifts across the Tasman Sea. The two sides meet again in the return fixture in Sydney on Saturday, October 17, with kick-off scheduled for 6 am BST live on Sky Sports Main Event. While the Bledisloe Cup remains in New Zealand hands regardless of next week’s result, the Wallabies face an immediate defensive rebuild to salvage pride on home soil.

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