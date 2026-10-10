Nvidia communications head Anna Soellner departs after four months

Anna Soellner, who ran corporate communications at Nvidia, has departed the chipmaker after roughly four months on the job, during a period defined by a nearly $13 billion acquisition of Hugging Face and a quarterly revenue report of $96 billion, as Geoff Weiss reported for Business Insider.

A Brief Tenure Amid Explosive Growth

Soellner joined the chipmaker around June, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her arrival coincided with a period of explosive growth and intense public scrutiny. Reporting to Mylene Mangalindan, who leads the team, Soellner stepped into the role to manage public relations.

“I’m honored to help tell the story of one of the world’s most consequential companies alongside an extraordinary communications and marketing team,” she wrote at the time. Business Insider noted that during her four-month window, the chipmaker agreed to buy Hugging Face for nearly $13bn and posted quarterly revenue hitting $96bn. Nvidia has not responded to requests for comment regarding her departure, and the exact reasons behind her exit remain unclear.

The Pre-Nvidia Track Record at Reddit and Government

Before joining Nvidia, Soellner spent more than eight years running communications at Reddit, steering the platform through its 2024 stock market debut.

Photo: businessinsider.com

Her resume extends far beyond consumer internet platforms. Prior to Reddit, she held senior communications roles at the Motion Picture Association and the Center for American Progress. She also served as a senior adviser at the US Treasury Department.

Ongoing Public Scrutiny and Corporate Trajectory

Nvidia continues to navigate public scrutiny as it supplies hardware. The departure of a communications lead who was with the company during a $13 billion acquisition and a $96 billion quarter highlights the velocity inside the company. Neither the chipmaker nor Soellner has provided further details on what comes next for the communications leadership team under Mangalindan.