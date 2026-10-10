Hiut Denim Revives Manufacturing Jobs and Skills in Wales

Hiut Denim, a boutique apparel manufacturer operating in Cardigan, Wales, employs 20 staff members to produce 120 pairs of handmade jeans weekly. Founded in 2011 by David and Clare Hieatt, the firm revived local manufacturing skills lost when the region’s historical Dewhirst factory moved operations abroad at the turn of the century.

Financial and Operational Metrics

Production Scale: 120 pairs of jeans manufactured per week by a 20-person workforce, contrasting sharply with historical volumes of 35,000 pairs weekly.

120 pairs of jeans manufactured per week by a 20-person workforce, contrasting sharply with historical volumes of 35,000 pairs weekly. Pricing Structure: Retail pricing spans from £245 for men’s and women’s slim-fit styles to £350 for premium Japanese selvedge denim.

Retail pricing spans from £245 for men’s and women’s slim-fit styles to £350 for premium Japanese selvedge denim. Corporate Transition: Acquired by the German von Loeper family in September 2025 following pandemic-era financial distress, with 26-year-old Johann von Loeper stepping in as chief executive.

Reviving Denim Production in Cardigan

Cardigan once was home to Britain’s largest jeans factory, the Dewhirst facility, which produced 35,000 pairs weekly for Marks & Spencer and employed approximately 400 people, representing 10% of the town’s population. When production relocated to Morocco, workers like Elin Evans lost their local trade. In 2011, David and Clare Hieatt established Hiut Denim in Cardigan to reconstruct local textile craftsmanship, bringing experienced personnel back to the sewing machines.

The company now operates out of a section of the former Dewhirst facility. Evans, currently the factory manager, has worked in the trade since 1983. The firm relies on a small team of veteran craftspeople, creating each pair of jeans from 17 pieces of fabric, supplemented by a lifetime repair guarantee and personalized staff signatures inside the waistband.

Metric Historical Dewhirst Factory Hiut Denim Operation Weekly Output 35,000 pairs 120 pairs Workforce Size ~400 employees 20 employees Primary Client / Market Marks & Spencer Direct-to-Consumer / Liberty department store Material Sourcing Not specified Turkish organic cotton & Japanese selvedge

Capital Restructuring and Leadership Transition

The brand experienced financial setbacks following the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting founders to seek capital investment from loyal clients. The German von Loeper family acquired a minority stake in late 2024 before completing a full takeover in September 2025. Johann von Loeper transitioned from a London finance career to relocate to Cardigan as chief executive.

Upon taking control, the new ownership noted the company was losing a lot of money every month. Immediate operational adjustments included purchasing £100,000 worth of selvedge inventory from Japanese suppliers ahead of impending order book closures.

Workforce Succession and Market Positioning

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.