AC Milan shift to 4-2-3-1 formation against Sassuolo with lineup changes

Milan manager Ruben Amorim is shifting his tactical approach ahead of the fixture against Sassuolo, pivoting from a three-man backline to a structured 4-2-3-1 formation. The adjustment accommodates Mario Gila at right-back while deploying Davide Bartesaghi and Diego Moreira into the starting XI.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Winger Rotation: Diego Moreira steps in for the injured Alexis Saelemaekers, offering a defensively responsible profile on the flank that mimics Rafael Leao’s tactical footprint.

Diego Moreira steps in for the injured Alexis Saelemaekers, offering a defensively responsible profile on the flank that mimics Rafael Leao’s tactical footprint. Attacking Freedom: Samuel Chukwueze is expected to shoulder less defensive burden in the new 4-2-3-1 structure, making him an intriguing high-upside play in fantasy markets.

Tactical Shift to the Four-Man Backline

Following the convincing victory against Lecce, internal discussions at Milan centered heavily on defensive shape. While Amorim deployed a three-man defensive structure initially in that fixture, the latter stages clearly morphed into a four-man alignment featuring Mario Gila operating primarily as a right-back. With the international break providing a quiet window for tactical evaluation, the coaching staff capitalized on the downtime to implement a permanent shape change. The upcoming clash against Sassuolo will provide the first full tactical look at this revised 4-2-3-1 layout on paper.

Personnel Adjustments Across the Pitch

Beyond the structural alterations, the starting lineup is slated to see two direct personnel changes from the Lecce fixture. Davideate Bartesaghi steps into the left-back role, relegating Pervis Estupinan to the bench. Further up the pitch, Diego Moreira draws into the attacking midfield trio to fill the void left by the injured Alexis Saelemaekers. This reshuffle affords Samuel Chukwueze greater attacking license, releasing him from heavy defensive tracking responsibilities while Moreira balances the flank.

Team Predicted Formation Key Tactical Focus Milan 4-2-3-1 Gila at right-back; Moreira replacing injured Saelemaekers Sassuolo 4-3-3 Balanced midfield trio anchored by Matic

Projected Starting Lineups and Squad Depths

The anticipated Milan XI features Mike Maignan in goal behind a back four of Gila, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic, and Bartesaghi.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.