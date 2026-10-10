Napoli Coach Allegri Confirms McTominay Return Against Frosinone

Massimiliano Allegri insists his Napoli side must secure a victory against Frosinone on Friday to maintain momentum, confirming that midfielder Scott McTominay has recovered and is ready to feature for part of the match, according to reports.

Napoli enters the weekend fixture carrying both injury concerns and returning personnel. Allegri addressed the squad’s physical condition during his pre-match press conference, noting that while Vergara and Favasuli remain sidelined, other key contributors are stepping back into the fold.

Here is why that matters: maintaining depth is vital as Napoli balances domestic obligations with upcoming European fixtures. “We will have McTominay available for 20-30 minutes,” Allegri stated, emphasizing the careful management required as a congested autumn schedule gets underway.

Defensive options remain stable despite physical setbacks across the roster. Marianucci returns to the matchday squad, Beukema is performing well, and Badiashile has shown notable development alongside Marin, leaving the coaching staff confident in the backline’s depth.

Tactical Pressures and Squad Rotation

Allegri stressed that external expectations carry no weight without absolute focus on the pitch. “We face a Frosinone side that is playing well, running hard, and showing good technique, but tomorrow we must take home the victory to prepare properly for the match against Villarreal,” the Napoli manager noted.

The fixture marks the start of a demanding stretch for the club. Squad rotation will play a central role in navigating the weeks ahead. Players such as Neres, Lang, Spinazzola, and Politano provide fresh legs, while Lobotka and Gilmour continue to manage high minute totals.

Player Status / Return Details Scott McTominay Recovered, available for 20-30 minutes against Frosinone Mathías Olivera Expected to return within 4 to 7 days Frank Anguissa Currently working through a recovery timeline Leonardo Spinazzola Returning to availability for upcoming fixtures

But there is a catch with squad fatigue, particularly concerning the physical demands placed on players in modern competitions. Allegri pointed to recent data regarding effective playing time.

“Thanks to Orsato, there is a different direction,” Allegri remarked, highlighting that effective playing time has surpassed Premier League standards. “Six minutes more of effective playing time are a lot. If you multiply that by 50-60 matches for those playing in Europe, it becomes another 6-7 matches. We need to reflect on this; the rhythms are different.”

Chasing Consistency in the Standings

Napoli sits under pressure to string positive results together to remain in touch with the Serie A summit. Allegri acknowledged the importance of converting performances into points to stay anchored near the top four.

Reflecting on past dropped points against Milan and Florence, the manager pointed to psychological maturity rather than tactical flaws. “If I have to reproach the team for one thing, like at 2-0 in Milan or Florence, it is that they did not understand the importance of the match moment. It is not a technical or tactical issue, it is just that thing, otherwise we will hardly bring home the results.”

As preparation concludes, the focus shifts entirely to the immediate challenge at hand. The objective remains clear: secure the three points, manage player fitness wisely, and keep the squad competitive across all fronts.