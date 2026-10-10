Mayor Norma Fuentes Participates in UNSE Science and Technology Event

The gatherings were designed to promote integration, socialization, movement, and learning through play, as well as to bring academic research and scientific production closer to the entire community.

Public education and municipal administration intersected across Santiago del Estero through a series of public appearances by city officials and academic leaders. The initiatives spanned early childhood learning centers and public science exhibitions, highlighting municipal investments in technology, environmental stewardship, and community outreach.

Robotics, Environmental Focus, and Early Childhood Learning

During a recreational gathering for municipal kindergarten students, officials emphasized that early learning forms the foundation of community development.

“Education is the primary tool for societal transformation, which is why it is essential to promote comprehensive, quality education from an early age, enabling our youngest children to acquire the knowledge demanded by the present and the future” Norma Fuentes, head of the municipality

City leadership noted that local municipal educational services have gained provincial and national recognition by orienting curricula toward robotics and environmental care. Alongside these pedagogical goals, municipal authorities outlined ongoing infrastructure updates aimed at improving early childhood facilities and revitalizing green spaces as vital environments for early growth.

“The municipal education service has achieved great milestones over recent years, earning provincial and national recognition, with a curriculum focused on robotics and environmental care” Norma Fuentes, head of the municipality

Science, Technology, and Innovation on Plaza Libertad

Norma Fuentes joined Education Minister Mariela Nassif for the Second Days of Science, Technology, and Innovation UNSE 2026, hosted on Plaza Libertad.

Photo: Diariopanorama

The exhibition brought academic research directly into the public sphere through a total of 36 interactive stands.

“This event is a new opportunity to showcase the talent of students and professionals from Santiago, and to bring scientific and technological knowledge to the entire community” Norma Fuentes, head of the municipality

University Rector Marcelino Ledesma, Coordination Secretary Mario Benavente, and management teams from various university faculties participated alongside other representatives of the educational community. Speakers at the event emphasized that collaborative coordination between municipal governments, provincial authorities, civil associations, and academic institutions remains essential for fostering upward social mobility through public education.

“Public and quality education makes upward social mobility possible, which is the primary objective that any educational institution must pursue, in coordination with the provincial and municipal governments and civil associations” Norma Fuentes, head of the municipality