New Lancia Gamma Crossover: Specs, Pricing, and Electric Options

Buyers looking for a midsize Italian fastback crossover can now order the Lancia Gamma starting at 39,900 euros, auto.cz reported this week ahead of its public debut at the Paris Motor Show. The vehicle arrives fifty years after the original Gamma flagship and anchors Lancia’s 120th anniversary lineup with multienergy powertrains spanning mild-hybrid and pure electric options up to 375 horsepower.

Melfi Production and STLA Medium Underpinnings

The Gamma rests on the multienergetic STLA Medium platform and is manufactured entirely in Italy at the Melfi plant, a facility that recently underwent a 43 million euro modernization. Avant-garde styling yields a drag coefficient of 0.25 Cx, aided by active front grille shutters, aerodynamic wheels, and a split rear spoiler. Lancia measured rolling resistance at 4.7 kg per ton while citing dimensions of 4,670 millimeters in length, 1,890 millimeters in width, and 1,630 millimeters in height. The trunk provides 560 liters of cargo capacity.

Powertrain Specifications and HF Integrale Performance

The entry-level mild-hybrid configuration pairs a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, generating 145 horsepower and 230 Nm of torque with an official fuel consumption figure of 5.3 liters per 100 kilometers. Electric variants offer three distinct outputs. The top-tier HF Integrale delivers 350 horsepower—scaling to 375 horsepower when the battery charge exceeds 90 percent—alongside all-wheel drive and a zero-to-100 km/h acceleration time of 5.1 seconds. Lower electric trims feature front-wheel drive with outputs of 230 and 245 horsepower.

Powertrain Max Output Torque 0-100 km/h Battery Capacity WLTP Range 1.2 Mild-Hybrid FWD 145 hp (107 kW) 230 Nm (ICE) 10.4 s 0.876 kWh Over 1,000 km Electric FWD 230 hp (169 kW) 51 Nm (EV) Unannounced 73.7 kWh Up to 543 km Electric FWD 245 hp (180 kW) 343 Nm Unannounced 97.2 kWh Up to 741 km HF Integrale AWD 350–375 hp (257 kW) 509 Nm 5.1 s 97.2 kWh Up to 676 km

Interior Materials and Cabin Technology

Sustainable materials comprise over 60 percent of visible interior surfaces, including fully recycled fabrics, bio-based polyurethane, and mineral-tanned leather utilizing zeolite. Rear passengers gain 25 percent more legroom compared to baseline benchmarks. The dashboard integrates a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 16-inch central infotainment screen, complemented by a 21-inch head-up display and a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant. Focal supplies the 14-speaker SALA Studio Hi-Fi audio system.

Trim Levels and European Pricing

Lancia structures the Gamma lineup across LS, LX, and HF trim levels, with hybrid models offering an HF Line package and EVs offering the HF Integrale designation. Standard driver assistance features Level 2 autonomous capabilities, including semi-automated lane changes and predictive adaptive cruise control. Pricing starts at 39,900 euros for the mild-hybrid variant, while pure electric models range from 45,900 euros to 65,400 euros before optional extras.