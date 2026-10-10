DHS rebukes New York politicians over ICE shooting in the Bronx

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a sharp rebuke on October 9, 2026, dismantling public statements made by New York sanctuary politicians following an incident in the Bronx where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer discharged a weapon during a targeted arrest. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the confrontation unfolded at approximately 4:00 PM ET on October 8, when federal agents moved to apprehend Oscar Bengal, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with active gang ties.

The Bronx Confrontation Involving Oscar Bengal

Federal agents tracked Bengal to the Bronx as part of a targeted enforcement operation. His past criminal record featured a fourth-degree grand larceny conviction, prior arrests for first-degree robbery, assault, the criminal sale of a controlled substance, and possession of stolen property. He had received a five-year sentence of probation in April 2025 and maintained associations with the Trinitarios gang—the same group implicated in the shooting of a CBP officer the previous year.

As ICE officers attempted to surround and trap Bengal’s automobile, he disobeyed instructions to step out, crashed into a pair of official vehicles, and then turned his car into a weapon by driving straight toward other officers. The officers fired their weapons, and Bengal was superficially struck in the neck by a bullet or fragment. Bengal was arrested, given first aid and taken to hospital. Because of his criminal record and pattern of evading law enforcement, ICE transferred him to a detention facility located outside of New York.

Clashing Accounts Over the Marble Hill Operation

The shooting triggered an immediate war of words between federal immigration authorities and local municipal leaders. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani publicly criticized the operation, claiming that a New Yorker was shot in Marble Hill and that ICE agents concealed their identities.

The Department of Homeland Security firmly dismissed those assertions, explaining instead that the individual is a criminal illegal alien originating from the Dominican Republic who was the target of a specific enforcement operation. DHS officials also dismissed assertions regarding hidden identities, emphasizing that the operation followed standard protocols for high-risk immigration targets.

“Sanctuary politicians create an environment for criminal activity to thrive, not for American citizens to be safe. President Trump made it clear that he would restore law and order in our cities and in our states,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Echoing that stance, ICE Executive Associate Director Marcos Charles pointed out that federal law enforcement officers gave lawful commands which Bengal chose to ignore, and he added that ICE will pursue full prosecution against this person.

Nearly 15,000 Ignored Detainers and Rising Safety Strains

Federal authorities linked the Bronx confrontation to a broader policy clash across New York, pointing to data showing that state and local entities refused to honor nearly 15,000 ICE detainers. Between January 20, 2025, and September 14, 2026, New York authorities declined 14,916 immigration detainers tied to 47,750 total criminal charges and convictions. Those unhonored detainers included records for 96 homicides, 448 sexual assaults, 1,586 robberies, and 8,673 assaults.

The friction intensified after New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation in May 2026 that bars local police departments from partnering and cooperating with ICE law enforcement.

Federal officials contrast these sanctuary policies with enforcement sweeps like Operation Rotten Apple, which netted 2,197 criminals across New York between July 27 and August 29 without local assistance. As the FBI and HSI continue their inquiry into the Bronx shooting, the fundamental divide over local cooperation with federal immigration mandates remains entirely unresolved.