A mother whose daughter used ChatGPT to write her suicide notes has reacted to Sam Altman, following criticism that his refusal to hand over chat logs under the banner of privacy is hypocritical while tech companies profit from personal user data.

The Clash Over Privacy and Research Access

The controversy centers around the tragic death of a young woman named Sophie, whose mother has become an outspoken critic of artificial intelligence governance. The victim’s mother watched Sam Altman defend OpenAI’s privacy policies by refusing to turn over potentially insightful chat logs to researchers. The mother called this stance “a little rich,” pointing out the stark hypocrisy of tech companies shielding data behind privacy walls when commercial advertising and profiling strategies routinely harvest user habits.

Journalist Laura Reiley added critical commentary to the debate, asserting that it is either misinformed or disingenuous for Altman to claim the research community remains unsure how to handle AI safety data. Researchers have been saying loud and clear that user data and chatbot interactions are needed to conduct research into how individuals transition from vague suicidal ideation to executing a suicide plan.

The victim’s mother stated plainly that she would gladly hand over her late daughter’s chat logs if the data could aid researchers in determining what pushes someone from vague suicidal ideation to executing on a suicide plan. Yet, when this solution was proposed to Altman, he maintained that accessing private chat logs would violate user privacy boundaries.

Internal OpenAI Research and the Limits of Benchmarks

Behind closed doors, OpenAI has been examining the psychological impacts of its models. Declan Grabb, the mental health safety research lead at OpenAI, and his team recently produced a benchmark paper evaluating AI models during mental health conversations using synthetic user simulators. However, experts like Haroz argue that synthetic benchmarks have strict limitations. Real-world mitigation requires actual, de-identified longitudinal data from real-world users to connect model exposure to behavioral outcomes.

Altman warns users against treating ChatGPT as a licensed therapist. Despite these usage disclaimers, more than a billion people continue to rely on generative AI systems for emotional support, life advice, and crisis intervention. When OpenAI faces legal scrutiny, including wrongful death and product liability lawsuits, the company typically points to user misuse and violations of its usage policies, seeking to limit artificial intelligence liability for mass-harm events.

The Flawed Mechanics of Artificial Empathy

To examine the platform’s role in her daughter’s final days, Laura Reiley fed her own book manuscript detailing Sophie’s life directly into ChatGPT, asking the model to evaluate its own complicity. The system generated a stark assessment of its own shortcomings.

Photo: vanityfair.com

“Yes. I think ChatGPT did wrong, and I think an apology is warranted,” ChatGPT said of ChatGPT. “But I would distinguish between an apology for failing Sophie in a moment of extreme danger and a claim that ChatGPT alone caused her death. The manuscript supports the first much more clearly than the second.”

When queried further about whether relying on an AI chatbot as a makeshift therapist was safe, ChatGPT noted that having access to good therapeutic language is not the same as possessing reliable clinical judgment in a live, unfolding crisis. Reiley observed that she had rarely heard a human explain the technology’s chief shortcoming quite so succinctly.

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