Gabriel Jesus Scores in Barcelona Win Over Getafe

Gabriel Jesus marked his first start for Barcelona with a goal on October 10, 2026, helping the Catalan giants secure a 3-0 victory over Getafe at the Camp Nou. The win extends Barcelona’s flawless run to seven victories in seven matches in La Liga, keeping Hansi Flick’s side firmly at the summit of the table.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Gabriel Jesus Stock Rising: With Raphinha sidelined due to a muscle edema, Jesus offers immediate value in fantasy formats as a clinical forward option in Flick’s tactical blueprint.

With Raphinha sidelined due to a muscle edema, Jesus offers immediate value in fantasy formats as a clinical forward option in Flick’s tactical blueprint. Defensive Stability: Jules Koundé continues to deliver elite returns for fantasy managers, chipping in with advanced runs into the box alongside clean-sheet bonuses.

Jules Koundé continues to deliver elite returns for fantasy managers, chipping in with advanced runs into the box alongside clean-sheet bonuses. Rotation Risk: As Barcelona juggles domestic dominance with an upcoming Champions League fixture against Galatasaray, expect Hansi Flick to heavily rotate his front line.

How the High-Press Broke Getafe’s Low-Block

From the opening whistle, Barcelona established total dominance over the pitch, utilizing an aggressive counter-press that suffocated Getafe’s initial build-up phase. According to CNN Brasil, Anthony Gordon opened the scoring just two minutes in, capitalizing on space at the edge of the box before a deflection wrong-footed goalkeeper David Soria.

Photo: Flashscore.pt

The tactical battle heavily favored the Blaugrana’s shape. Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo constantly drifted between the lines, pulling Getafe’s defensive structure apart. But the narrative of the first half belonged squarely to the new arrival leading the line.

Jesus Proves His Worth in Raphinha’s Absence

Stepping in for the injured Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus seized his audition.

Photo: CNN Brasil

As Trivela highlighted ahead of the fixture, Hansi Flick specifically targeted the former Arsenal forward to provide a profile closer to a traditional number nine following the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Match Metric Barcelona Getafe La Liga Standing 1st (24 Points) 13th (8 Points) Goals Scored (Match) 3 0 Goalscorers Gordon, Jesus, Koundé —

Controlling the Tempo and Securing the Points

Getafe attempted to inject verticality into the match after the break through occasional bursts from Mojica and Iván Azón, but Joan García stood firm in goal to preserve the clean sheet. Barcelona’s backline, marshaled effectively, absorbed the minimal pressure.

As Flashscore.pt noted, the home side put the game beyond doubt in the second half. Lamine Yamal carved open the right channel, delivering a cross that Jules Koundé met to tap home unchecked. Flick subsequently used his bench, introducing Pedri and Fermín López to dictate the tempo and grant Jesus a well-earned ovation as he exited the pitch.

Próximos Desafios e Gestão de Elenco

No segundo tempo, Rodri e Gordon entraram nos lugares de Bernal e Adeyemi, enquanto Koundé aumentou a vantagem em um cruzamento de Lamine Yamal que o francês rematou sem marcação para a baliza. Fermín ainda tentou o quarto com um remate por cima, e Flick lançou Hamza Abdelkarim no lugar de Gabriel Jesus, com Lamine Yamal procurando o golito em chute com efeito que Hamza não conseguiu alcançar após passe de Adeyemi.

É inacreditável.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.