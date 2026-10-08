Canadiens Recall Jacob Fowler After Sam Montembeault Injury in Practice

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled goaltender Jacob Fowler from the AHL’s Laval Rocket following an injury to Samuel Montembeault during Wednesday’s practice at the CN Sports Complex. Montembeault, who appeared to favor his right leg or groin during a drill, is currently under evaluation, leaving his status for Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators uncertain.

The Crease Crisis in Montreal

The timing of Montembeault’s injury is particularly damaging for a Canadiens squad struggling to find its footing. As reported by CityNews Montreal, Montembeault exited the ice prematurely after falling awkwardly during a final drill, necessitating the promotion of 21-year-old Jacob Fowler. This development forces head coach Martin St. Louis to reconsider his goaltending rotation just as the team attempts to rectify a defensive system that has yielded 14 goals in three outings.

The organization’s reliance on Jakub Dobes to shoulder the entire load thus far has been a necessity born of circumstance, but the results have been statistically poor. While the coaching staff emphasized defensive structure during training camp, the reality of the ice has been marked by turnovers and an inability to suppress high-probability scoring chances.

Injuries and Transition Failures Plague Canadiens Defense

The defensive struggles are not solely the burden of the goaltenders. In the 6-5 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins and the 6-4 defeat against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Canadiens’ defensive unit faltered during pivotal transition sequences. As noted by the Montreal Gazette, the team has been plagued by a series of injuries to key personnel, including Kaiden Guhle, who remains sidelined following surgery on an adductor muscle, and forward Ivan Demidov, who is expected to miss two to four weeks.

Despite the mounting pressure, defenseman Alexandre Carrier offered a more optimistic perspective on the team’s internal progress. “Personally, I feel much more comfortable with the adjustments we’ve made, whether it’s on the penalty kill or at even strength,” Carrier stated. He suggests the team’s defensive cohesion is trending toward 60 percent efficiency, a metric that will need to climb rapidly if the club hopes to mitigate the impact of their current roster instability.

Goaltender Status Context Jakub Dobes Active 1-1-1 record, 4.43 GAA, .857 SV% Samuel Montembeault Injured Under evaluation (leg/groin) Jacob Fowler Recalled 1.53 GAA, .945 SV% (in AHL)

Organizational Depth Under Pressure

The recall of Fowler is a direct response to the lack of depth currently available within the organization’s professional ranks. Fowler, a 2023 draft selection, gained NHL experience last season, posting a 9-6-2 record. His return to the NHL roster highlights the front office’s limited options as they attempt to balance immediate competitive needs with long-term player development.

Photo: TSN

With the Predators visiting the Bell Centre on Thursday, the Canadiens are entering a scenario to avoid falling further behind in the standings. The injury to Montembeault—who previously dealt with two torn muscles in his groin during a playoff series against the Washington Capitals—raises concerns about the long-term durability of the team’s primary options. As St. Louis continues to evaluate his roster, the focus remains on whether the current defensive adjustments can provide enough support for whichever goaltender occupies the crease on Thursday night.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.