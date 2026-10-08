Interview with Stefan Tsanev: Reflections on Life, Art, and Humanity

Bulgarian playwright and poet Stefan Tsanev, currently celebrating his 90th birthday, has offered a candid reflection on his life, art, and the nature of beauty. Speaking alongside his wife, actress Dorothea Toncheva, at their home in Balchik, Tsanev recently marked 50 years of marriage and his ninth decade with a series of reflections on his craft and his perspective on the world today.

The Living Legacy of a Literary Giant

Stefan Tsanev and Dorothea Toncheva recently celebrated their 80th and 90th birthdays and their 50th wedding anniversary.

The author, known for his “Bulgarian Chronicles” and extensive theatrical contributions, maintains a defiant spirit, citing “Resist!” as his personal motto.

Tsanev remains deeply skeptical of humanity’s future, warning against the existential threat of “self-destruction” while advocating for empathy as the highest virtue.

In a wide-ranging interview, Tsanev—who rose to prominence as a playwright despite decades of censorship during the communist era—shared his unconventional views on what makes life worth living. When asked about nature’s most masterful creation, he was unequivocal: “There is nothing more beautiful on Earth than the naked female body.” This blunt, aesthetic appreciation stands in stark contrast to his darker outlook on the trajectory of modern civilization, which he describes as “bad.”

A Career Defined by Resistance and Resilience

Tsanev’s artistic journey has been anything but conventional. In 1968, his collection Parapeti was pulled from shelves, and in 1984, Todor Zhivkov personally banned his play Love Boulevards, leading to his dismissal from the Sofia Theatre. Despite this, his work has been translated into numerous languages, ranging from Chinese to Hebrew, and his plays have been staged in over 200 theaters worldwide.

When asked about the state of Bulgarian theater, Tsanev offered a sharp critique: "Excellent actors, average theater." This assessment highlights a recurring theme in his work—the tension between individual talent and the systemic limitations of the industry.

The Geography of Happiness and Personal Ideals

Beyond his professional life, Tsanev’s personal preferences reveal a man who seeks tranquility and genuine human connection. He expressed a desire to live in Finland, citing the mutual respect he perceives among its people, or Italy, for the “cheerful” nature of its citizens. He remains a proponent of simple pleasures, identifying the tomato as his favorite food and wine as his drink of choice, while insisting on the comfort of a “hard bed.”

Category Preference/Detail Favorite Scent Rosemary Favorite Animal The Horse Preferred Location Finland or Italy Core Virtue Compassion Greatest Vice Hypocrisy

The Existential Outlook of a Nonagenarian

At 90, Tsanev’s reflections are colored by both historical perspective and a lingering concern for the future of the human race. He identifies loneliness as the fate he most pities and maintains that his primary hope is that “humanity does not commit suicide.” His advice remains rooted in an aversion to malice, frequently citing his own belief that “hatred poisons you, not the one you hate.”

As he continues to write—a practice he claims “saves me from the mundane”—Tsanev remains a pillar of Bulgarian intellectual life. He continues to find solace in his collection of friends and the simple act of creation, even as he observes the world with a critical, yet ultimately compassionate eye. Whether his skepticism regarding the future of society is prophetic or merely the caution of a man who has lived through the extremes of the 20th century, his voice remains a significant, if challenging, presence in European literature.

As we look at his long, storied career, the question remains: does his call to “resist” still resonate with a generation facing entirely different, digital-age existential threats? How do you interpret the balance between his aesthetic celebration of life and his grim outlook on the future? Let us know your thoughts below.