Home » World » Up to 169 Killed as Houthis Battle for Strategic Red Sea Coastal Heights

Up to 169 people have been killed in Yemen over the last three days as Houthi forces battle Saudi-backed government troops for control of strategic Red Sea coastal heights. The fighting has displaced thousands and threatens vital shipping lanes in the Bab al-Mandab strait during the seventh month of the US-Iran war.

Death Toll Mounts in Taiz and Al-Jawf

Yemeni government sources confirmed 36 deaths among their own ranks during the latest surge in violence. In contrast, the Houthis report that Saudi strikes on the port city of Mocha killed six civilians, including two children.

The group further stated that a Saudi strike on a prison in al-Jawf province killed nine detainees.

Houthis Launch Attacks on Aden as Yemeni Forces Claim Battlefield Advance | Race To Power

Houthis Fight for Kahboub Mountains

Military engagements are now concentrated on the Kahboub mountains near the Red Sea coast. The Houthis have seized much of the Red Sea coast over the past three weeks and are now attempting to consolidate these gains.

Securing this range would provide a vantage point over the coastline and isolate Aden—the seat of the Yemeni government—from the western coast. Government forces are struggling to hold defensive lines to stop the advance.

Conflict Threatens Global Trade Routes

The Bab al-Mandab strait serves as a transit point for 10% of all global maritime traffic. By taking control of Mocha and other cities, the Houthis have gained influence over this waterway.

This puts two vital energy export routes under the potential control of Iran-aligned forces, a situation that directly affects Saudi Arabia.

Bab el-Mandeb Battle Intensifies; Yemeni Forces Retake Coast, Houthis Strike Saudi Targets | N18G

We call on the Houthis to immediately cease all military actions, all threats and attacks against civilian shipping, and to return to the political process in good faith. G7 member states, joint statement

Refugees Flee as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Approximately 22 million people require assistance and 5.2 million are internally displaced in Yemen. UN refugee agency spokesperson Babar Baloch warned that the number of displaced people inside Yemen could reach 230,000 if the conflict persists, with more than 10,000 potentially fleeing across the Red Sea to Djibouti.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has appealed directly to Donald Trump for US military intervention. Trump held a call with the head of Yemen’s governing body, Rashad al-Alimi, on Monday to discuss requests for assistance, but did not commit to military support.