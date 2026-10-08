Yemeni government forces have launched a military offensive, dubbed Amanecer de Yemen, to reclaim territory from Houthi rebels who have controlled significant portions of the country’s Red Sea coast since mid-September.

Yemen Government Launches Campaign to Restore State Control

The internationally recognized government of Yemen, supported by a Saudi-led coalition, announced the start of a major military campaign this month to restore state control. President Rashad al-Alimi stated that the decision was taken because all opportunities for de-escalation had been exhausted, aiming to liberate the country from the Houthi movement.

Houthis Launch Attacks on Aden as Yemeni Forces Claim Battlefield Advance | Race To Power

As part of this operation, government-aligned units—including the Giants Brigade and the Nation’s Shield Forces—advanced toward the western coast. According to the government, the military is committed to recovering all national territory, restoring the country’s sovereignty and putting an end to the Houthi control, while simultaneously claiming to take precautions to protect civilians and avoid damage to residents in the areas where the operation is taking place.

Houthi Rebels Launch Missiles Against Saudi Infrastructure

The Houthi rebels, who seized Sanaa in 2014 and currently maintain control over large swathes of northern and western Yemen, have responded with their own military operations. Spokesperson Yahya Sarea confirmed that the group has continued to launch missiles and drones against Saudi Arabian infrastructure, including facilities belonging to the oil company Aramco in Riyadh and Khurais. Sarea claimed these strikes resulted in grandes incendios (major fires), though these reports remain unverified by independent parties.

Saudi-backed Yemeni forces begin offensive against Iran-backed Houthis

While government forces have celebrated the recapture of coastal positions, fighting remains fluid. Reports from Reuters indicate that the Houthis have successfully advanced near the city of Taiz, effectively cutting off supply routes for government forces in the area. The Institute for the Study of War has warned that the loss of control over key roads near Turbah could severely restrict the government’s ability to reinforce its front lines.

Renewed Clashes Force Thousands of Civilians to Flee

The resurgence of violence has exacerbated an already severe humanitarian situation in a country where approximately 22 million people require aid. The International Organization for Migration reported that 18,500 civilians were forced to flee their homes in the western coastal region within just 72 hours of the renewed clashes.

Photo: rtve.es

Casualty counts vary by source, reflecting the chaotic nature of the front lines. More recent figures from late September suggested that the total death toll had climbed toward 700, with thousands fleeing the conflict zones.

Houthis Seek Coastal Control to Influence Shipping Lanes

The battle for the Red Sea coast carries significant geopolitical weight. With the Strait of Hormuz facing closures related to wider regional tensions, the Bab al-Mandab Strait has become a critical artery for energy exports. Foreign observers and researchers have noted that the Houthis’ push for coastal control is effectively a strategic move to influence global shipping lanes.

Saudi-Led Forces Claim Yemen Ground Gains Against Houthis

Diplomatic efforts to stabilize the situation have so far yielded little progress. While the Saudi-led coalition has provided extensive air support—deploying roughly 100 combat aircraft to strike Houthi positions—the United States has reportedly limited its involvement to intelligence sharing and target identification. President al-Alimi has sought further military aid from the U.S., though reports indicate that such requests have not yet resulted in direct military commitments.

Future Military Outlook

The military situation remains volatile as both sides continue to mobilize resources. Government officials have emphasized that their forces are currently pursuing the Houthis and combing the areas to secure liberated territory. Conversely, the Houthi command has maintained that they will persist with their batalla por la liberación (battle for liberation) until their objectives are met. With the conflict now entering a new phase, the stability of the Red Sea shipping corridor remains at risk, and international observers are closely monitoring whether the front lines near Taiz and the coast will shift again in the coming days.

Saudi-backed Yemeni forces expel the Houthis from several areas around key strait, officials say