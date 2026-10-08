Pennsylvania Lawmakers Petition Supreme Court for Skill Games Deadline Extension

State legislators in Pennsylvania have submitted an eleventh-hour petition to the state Supreme Court, seeking a 120-day extension to a critical deadline that currently mandates the removal of controversial “skill games” from businesses statewide. The legal filing aims to push the compliance cutoff from October 13, 2026, to February 10, 2027, as lawmakers scramble to pass comprehensive regulatory and taxation legislation through the House and Senate.

The unfolding legislative push follows a significant judicial decision in June, when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that electronic skill games legally constitute slot machines. Under that ruling, the devices are subject to the same strict regulations and licensing requirements governing machines found inside casinos and licensed truck stops. Without legislative intervention, state police are slated to begin removing the terminals from most businesses starting October 14, 2026, exposing operators to potential criminal charges for running un-licensed gambling devices.

Legislative Push for Statewide Licensing and Public Revenue

The emergency petition was filed on Tuesday by an attorney representing state Sens. Gene Yaw and Anthony Hardy Williams, alongside Reps. Danilo Burgos and Jonathan Fritz. The group of lawmakers is currently drafting a bill designed to establish a formal regulatory framework for the industry rather than banning the machines outright.

If enacted, the proposed legislation would institute statewide licensing for skill games backed by a central monitoring system. The framework would levy a $500 monthly fee per terminal, with the collected revenue earmarked directly for mass transit funding, infrastructure projects, and volunteer fire companies across the commonwealth.

Pennsylvania lawmakers ask Supreme Court to push back skill games deadline: 21 Next

A brief extension of the stay would preserve the practical ability to move directly from the current status quo to a licensed, taxed, and regulated market capable of generating those public revenues promptly upon enactment, rather than after months of release, inspection, licensing, and redeployment proceedings, the legislators’ attorney wrote in the court filing.

The previous high court ruling gave businesses a firm deadline of October 13, 2026, to clear their floors of the equipment. Police have advised small business owners to comply ahead of that date and established informational websites to address regulatory questions.

Economic Ripple Effects Across Delaware County Supply Chains

While mom-and-pop shops weigh the loss of popular revenue streams, the legal uncertainty is already reverberating through manufacturing and supply sectors in Delaware County and beyond. Skill game machines dispense printed tickets when players win, which can then be redeemed for cash.

Custom America, a technology company located in Upper Chichester, manufactures thousands of specialized ticket printers utilized by the skill game industry. Nicola Ciarlante, CEO of the company, noted that the state Supreme Court’s classification of the machines has brought domestic orders to an abrupt halt.

Every one of our customers in Pennsylvania has placed their orders on hold, Ciarlante said.

The company operates out of an office in Boothwyn employing 21 workers. While Ciarlante stated that immediate layoffs are not anticipated, the sudden market freeze threatens tens of millions of dollars in potential revenue. To buffer against the downturn, the firm plans to lean more heavily on alternative product lines, such as document scanners and printing kiosks deployed in parking garages and at Philadelphia Airport.

Despite the commercial strain, Ciarlante remains focused on a legislative resolution that would allow neighborhood establishments to retain the terminals legally. I don’t want to see anyone go out of business and families lose their incomes, he said.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has not yet indicated when it will issue a decision regarding the requested extension.