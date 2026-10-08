Matas Buzelis criticises lack of structure in Chicago Bulls’ past season

Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis opened up about the tactical disarray of his sophomore season, delivering a candid assessment of the team’s previous operational framework. Speaking with Rookie, the 2024 draft pick admitted that the prior campaign lacked fundamental structure and player accountability.

Buzelis Becomes High-Upside Fantasy Draft Target

Draft Stock Rising: Buzelis enters his third NBA campaign with secured minutes inside a defined role, making him a high-upside target in fantasy drafts.

Untangling the Tactical Vacuum of a Difficult Sophomore Campaign

Selected 11th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Buzelis put up solid individual numbers across 77 appearances during his second year. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per contest. Yet, the raw box scores masked a chaotic team environment that saw the franchise finish 12th in the Eastern Conference with just 31 wins.

The young forward pointed directly to a lack of defined roles under former head coach Billy Donovan. The resulting instability left players guessing on both ends of the floor.

“There are times in life when you have to go through various experiences to realize that you want something better. Last season was really tough. There was no rhythm whatsoever. We didn’t know who would be playing, and we didn’t know how we would play.”

Statistic Matas Buzelis (2nd Year) Chicago Bulls (Team Total) Games Played 77 82 Points Per Game 16.3 110.4 Rebounds Per Game 5.8 42.1 Blocks Per Game 1.5 4.8 Conference Finish – 12th (East)

A New Structure Under Tiago Splitter

The franchise now turns the page under newly appointed head coach Tiago Splitter. The front office aims to break a four-season playoff drought by surrounding Buzelis with a more coherent supporting cast. That core features Norman Powell, Josh Giddey, Nicolas Claxton, and rookie Caleb Wilson.

Buzelis expressed confidence that the upcoming season will introduce much-needed discipline to the floor. The chaotic rotations of the past are expected to yield to a cleaner tactical blueprint.

“Now there will be more structure. Everyone has a role, and you will know what to look forward to every night.”

Buzelis acknowledged that progress requires time, noting that his discussions with veteran mentors have helped anchor his approach to the game.

The immediate task for Splitter and his coaching staff is translating that renewed structure into wins when the regular season tips off. For Buzelis, Year 3 represents the ultimate test of turning raw athletic upside into consistent, winning basketball.

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