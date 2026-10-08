Fighting in Ethiopia Escalates into Open War and Regional Crisis

As fighting in Ethiopia escalates into open war over Mekelle and strategic territory, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s central government faces a widening regional crisis. The unfolding conflict involves proxy struggles across Sudan and diplomatic fractures with Eritrea and Egypt, threatening wider stability in the Horn of Africa.

The Reality of Regional Conflict

Government troops and allied fighters control Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region, following recent pushes against rebel factions.

The renewed warfare intertwines directly with Sudan’s civil war, drawing in the Rapid Support Forces, the Sudanese Armed Forces, and regional powers.

Diplomatic relations have shattered, with Ethiopia expelling Eritrean diplomats and closing its embassy in Asmara as rival regional coalitions form.

Mekelle Falls as Regional Tensions Explode

To witness the tangible consequences of a breaking global order, look no further than the Horn of Africa, where abstract geopolitical shifts translate directly into stark local realities. The countries of this region—marked by rugged highlands, rift valleys, and arid coastal plains—have become troubling examples of a new era of global politics. In this environment, the strong dominate the weak, peace institutions constantly fail, and the transactional economic interests of outside powers overshadow civilian suffering.

In Ethiopia, a long-simmering conflict recently exploded into open war. Government troops and allied fighters pushed back the advances of an alliance of factions rebelling against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s central government over the weekend. Government forces held Mekelle, the Tigray region’s capital and home to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, by the start of the week. The T.P.L.F. is one of the key militias in the coalition seeking to oust Abiy.

Ethiopia Retakes Mekelle Airport as Tigray Fighting Escalates, Raising Fears of Wider War | NXW

Weeks of violence stretching from Addis Ababa to northern and eastern Ethiopia have triggered dozens of reported casualties, internet and phone disruptions, and widespread fears of a humanitarian crisis. Friction between the T.P.L.F.—which once dominated Ethiopian politics—and Abiy’s government underpinned a civil war starting in 2020. That conflict left an estimated six hundred thousand people dead alongside widespread allegations of war crimes. An internationally brokered peace in 2022 ultimately failed to hold amid various turf wars, paving the way for fresh trauma.

Sudan, Eritrea, and the Convergence of Proxies

The situation remains grim given Ethiopia’s internal complexity as Africa’s second most populous nation housing dozens of ethnic groups. However, the broader regional context makes it profoundly more fraught. Shadowing the renewed fighting in Ethiopia is Sudan’s civil war next door. Abiy’s government has reportedly been involved in training troops belonging to the Rapid Support Forces. Operating across large areas of western Sudan, this paramilitary force has faced widespread accusations of committing massacres and atrocities against civilians during its prolonged conflict with the Sudanese Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, Tigrayan fighters have reportedly appeared alongside the Sudanese military in battles against the R.S.F. During earlier fighting over Tigray, Eritrean soldiers collaborated with Ethiopian counterparts. Now, Eritrea appears to be backing Tigrayan rebels, prompting Ethiopia to expel ten Eritrean diplomats and shutter its embassy in Asmara. In turn, Eritrea severed diplomatic relations.

Recent accusations from Ethiopia’s Army chief laid blame on Egypt, Eritrea, and the Sudanese Armed Forces for inciting the latest uprising. Their governments issued denials. Over the weekend, their leaders met in Egypt alongside the President of Somalia—who is also at odds with Abiy over overtures to Somaliland, an autonomous self-declared republic within Somalia’s internationally recognized borders. The leaders issued a statement airing shared grievances over Ethiopia’s designs on Red Sea access, which it lost when Eritrea gained independence in 1993, and its creation of a major dam on the Nile. The statement also rejected any recognition of or support for Somaliland.

Geopolitical Maneuvers Over Red Sea Access

On Monday, Abiy fired back, reiterating his view that Ethiopia must have an outlet to the sea. The nation is now trying to secure this outlet through links with nearby Somaliland. Hovering in the background are the schemes and interests of greater powers, including Gulf monarchies such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, alongside Turkey and Egypt.

These nations are players in an arc of conflict and opportunity spanning war-torn Libya on the Mediterranean Sea to war-torn Yemen on the Red Sea. Their actions are fueled by a scramble for control of strategic waterways, lucrative resources—oil, critical minerals, and water—and broader tussles for geopolitical influence. Rivalries manifest as proxy struggles. In Sudan, the U.A.E., despite denials, appears to have supported the R.S.F. with arms and funding. Meanwhile, the Saudis, Egyptians, and Qataris maintain much closer ties to the SAF.

In Somalia proper, Turkey maintains a substantial military footprint. This footprint could eventually be countered by the deployment of Israeli and Emirati assets in Somaliland. At an event last month in New York City, Somaliland’s President, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, stated that despite speculation, no Israeli military presence existed in his republic at the moment.

Actor / Nation Regional Alignment or Proxy Role Key Point of Friction Ethiopia (Abiy Government) Central government forces; pursuing Red Sea access via Somaliland Clashing with T.P.L.F. rebels, Eritrea, Egypt, and Somalia T.P.L.F. & Tigrayan Forces Rebelling against central government; reportedly aligned with Sudanese military Control of Mekelle and regional autonomy Sudan (SAF vs. R.S.F.) R.S.F. backed by U.A.E. (denied); SAF backed by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar Civil war driving regional displacement and humanitarian crises Eritrea Reportedly backing Tigrayan rebels; severed ties with Ethiopia Expulsion of diplomats and embassy closure in Asmara

International Frameworks Fail to Stop Sudan Civil War

Processes exist to prevent a conflagration, but they are proving ineffective. In Sudan, foreign power groupings—including the “Quad” of the United States, U.A.E., Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, and the “Quintet” of international bureaucracies like the African Union and the E.U.—have failed to stop a civil war now in its fourth year. That conflict has displaced about a third of Sudan’s population and left more than two-thirds in need of humanitarian relief.

A joint call from humanitarian organizations published Monday warned that aid shortfalls and continued fighting threaten this year’s harvest in Sudan. This outcome will likely worsen what is already the world’s worst hunger crisis. Some Middle Eastern countries maintain interests driving the conflict, while other outside actors lack the influence to persuade warring parties to cease hostilities.

The United States falls into the latter group. The Trump Administration has gone through the motions of claiming it wants to end the Sudanese conflict and pursued rounds of talks. However, analysts note that its engagement has been superficial and insufficient. The Biden Administration helped facilitate the end of the Tigray conflict in 2022. By contrast, its successor has picked a side in Ethiopia, as Cameron Hudson, former director for African affairs in the National Security Council under President George W. Bush, wrote in Semafor. Hudson pointed to the prioritization of major commercial sales of U.S. aircraft to Ethiopia and the Trump Administration’s sanctioning of several Tigrayan officials earlier this year.