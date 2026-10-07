Xreal One Pro priced at $549 as part of Prime Big Deal Days promotion

The Xreal One Pro AR glasses are currently priced at $549, a discount from their standard $599 retail price, as part of the Prime Big Deal Days promotion. These wearable displays offer a virtual 171-inch screen, dual-1080p Sony Micro-OLED optics, and 3DoF tracking for users seeking portable, wired-tethered private viewing.

Sony Panels and X1 Chip Power Visual Performance

The Xreal One Pro relies on Sony Micro-OLED panels to achieve its primary value proposition: a high-density, portable visual field. The hardware utilizes Xreal’s proprietary X1 spatial computing chip to manage the 3DoF (three degrees of freedom) tracking, maintaining an ultra-low latency of 3ms.

The optical engine is rated for a 57-degree field of view, simulating a 171-inch display positioned four meters from the viewer. With a peak brightness of 700 nits, the glasses are engineered to remain usable in environments with higher ambient light levels than previous generations. The refresh rate caps at 120Hz, which aligns with standard high-end mobile display performance, ensuring fluid motion for both gaming and high-frame-rate video playback.

Host Devices Must Support DisplayPort Alt Mode

Unlike standalone XR headsets that house their own application processors and battery cells, the Xreal One Pro functions as a peripheral. It requires a host device capable of DisplayPort Alt Mode over USB-C. This tethered architecture limits the hardware to devices with specific video-out support, including:

Compatible iPhone and Android smartphones.

Handheld gaming consoles such as the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

Modern MacBooks and Windows laptops.

The reliance on a wired connection is a fundamental architectural constraint. Users expecting internal battery power or onboard app ecosystems—such as those anticipated in the forthcoming, higher-priced $1,279 Project Aura—will find the One Pro does not meet those specifications. The device is optimized strictly for media consumption and secondary monitor emulation rather than independent spatial computing.

Bose Audio Integrates into a Compact Frame

To reduce the need for external peripherals, Xreal integrated audio hardware tuned by Bose directly into the frame. The physical design prioritizes a compact form factor, allowing the device to be transported in a standard backpack, though the reliance on a cable remains a physical tether that differentiates it from standalone wireless headsets.

Market Positioning Against Upcoming XR Hardware

The current $549 price point serves as an entry-level alternative to the company’s broader roadmap. While the Xreal One Pro offers immediate functionality for screen-mirroring and extended display use, it occupies a distinct tier from the upcoming Project Aura. The price difference between the discounted One Pro and the projected cost of the Project Aura highlights the current divide between simple, tethered display glasses and more complex, standalone spatial computers.

Feature Xreal One Pro Specification Display Technology Dual-1080p Sony Micro-OLED Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz Tracking 3DoF (3ms latency) Peak Brightness 700 nits Connectivity USB-C (DisplayPort Alt Mode)

The discount brings the One Pro to its lowest price point to date, positioning it as a utility-focused purchase for travelers or professionals who require a large-format display without the physical footprint of a traditional monitor. For users already integrated into the USB-C ecosystem, the device serves as a specialized tool for private viewing rather than a general-purpose AR platform.