Marsquakes Trigger Rockfalls: New Evidence of Seismic Activity on the Red Planet

Researchers have confirmed that seismic activity on Mars, known as marsquakes, can trigger rockfalls. By analyzing high-resolution imagery, scientists identified 27 new boulder tracks in the Cerberus Fossae region following a July 2019 seismic event, providing a new proxy for monitoring the planet’s internal geology.

Intelligence for Planetary Exploration

Seismic Correlation: Data indicates that specific marsquakes are linked to the dislodging of surface boulders, creating distinct downhill tracks.

Data indicates that specific marsquakes are linked to the dislodging of surface boulders, creating distinct downhill tracks. Geological Proxy: In the absence of continuous seismic monitoring, identifying surface rockfall patterns allows scientists to use them as a proxy for seismic data.

In the absence of continuous seismic monitoring, identifying surface rockfall patterns allows scientists to use them as a proxy for seismic data. Settlement Safety: Future human habitation on Mars must account for these “canary in the coal mine” indicators to avoid areas prone to sudden, seismically-induced surface instability.

Cerberus Fossae and the July 2019 Seismic Event

The Red Planet is far from geologically dormant. Since touching down in 2018, NASA’s InSight lander functioned as a seismic observatory, detecting over 1,000 marsquakes during its four-year mission. As reported in npj Space Exploration on September 2, researchers focused on a particularly dynamic region known as Cerberus Fossae, located just north of the Martian equator. This area, defined by its steep slopes and complex network of fissures, serves as a high-activity site for tectonic movement.

The research team, including scientists at the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, India, compared satellite imagery from June 2019 and December 2020. They observed 27 new linear features—marks left by boulders rolling down slopes—following a significant marsquake in July 2019. The researchers calculated that this region typically experiences only two such boulder falls per year. The sudden appearance of 27 tracks within 18 months represents a deviation from the established baseline, suggesting the seismic event acted as the primary catalyst.

Complex Terrain Affects Seismic Wave Travel in Cerberus Fossae

While the link between the July 2019 quake and the rockfalls is strong, the spatial distribution of these events remains a point of scientific inquiry. Researchers noted that all 27 rockfalls occurred on the north side of a prominent valley in Cerberus Fossae, despite the southern side containing a higher density of boulders. Vijayan, a planetary scientist at the Physical Research Laboratory, suggests that the region's complex terrain likely complicates how seismic waves travel.

The “chaotic symphony of gravity and fractured stone” observed on Mars mirrors phenomena seen in Earth’s mountainous regions. However, the unique Martian topography means that wave propagation—the manner in which energy moves through the ground—is complicated. This complexity makes it difficult for researchers to predict how shaking will impact different areas.

Metric Pre-Quake Baseline (Annual) Post-July 2019 Observation (18 Months) New Boulder Tracks ~2 27 Primary Trigger Background Noise July 2019 Marsquake Region Cerberus Fossae Cerberus Fossae

Safety Considerations for Future Missions

While this research pertains to planetary surface stability, the implications for future Mars missions are clear. Astronauts operating in seismically active zones must account for geological risks.

Future Trajectory for Martian Infrastructure

The ability to use rockfalls as a proxy for seismic data is essential for the safety of future human settlements. As Vijayan noted, these tumbling boulders serve as the “proverbial canaries in the coal mine,” signaling areas of high risk. The team’s findings suggest that mapping these tracks is a necessary step in site selection for long-term Martian habitability.

The research was conducted by teams at the Physical Research Laboratory and supported by data from the NASA InSight mission, which provides a foundational dataset for understanding the interior of the Red Planet. Ongoing analysis of these seismic signatures will be vital as space agencies move toward more permanent, surface-based infrastructure.

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