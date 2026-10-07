Crypto Market Slump: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. Drop, finanzen.net Reports

On a Wednesday afternoon, cryptocurrency markets experienced a sharp contraction across major tokens, with Bitcoin sliding 3.12 percent to 82,922.16 US dollars by 17:11, down from the previous day’s level of 85,594.50 US dollars, as reported by finanzen.net.

Widespread Losses Across Major Cryptocurrencies

The downward momentum extended far beyond Bitcoin during the mid-week trading session. Ethereum dropped 5.15 percent to settle at 2,560.76 US dollars, slipping from its previous value of 2,699.94 US dollars. Litecoin fell 4.36 percent to 65.87 US dollars compared to 68.87 US dollars the day prior. Bitcoin Cash moved downward from 311.59 US dollars to 299.24 US dollars, marking a 3.96 percent decline.

Alternative layer-1 tokens and cross-border payment assets shared the downward trend. Ripple lost 4.85 percent to trade at 1.425 US dollars, down from 1.498 US dollars. Cardano posted a 5.60 percent drop to 0.2526 US dollars, while Stellar fell 5.82 percent to 0.1999 US dollars. Solana slid 4.20 percent to 115.76 US dollars, and Avalanche declined 3.95 percent to 11.16 US dollars.

Bitcoin's slumps, dragging ethereum, bitcoin cash and ripple with it

Performance of Exchange Tokens and Privacy Coins

Binancecoin recorded a loss of 1.80 percent, landing at 765.63 US dollars compared to 779.64 US dollars on the preceding day. Monero decreased by 1.60 percent to 550.08 US dollars from 559.03 US dollars. Chainlink dropped 4.37 percent to 13.35 US dollars, while Sui fell 5.27 percent to 1.116 US dollars. Tron saw a minimal change, edging down 0.30 percent to 0.3345 US dollars. Dogecoin showed virtually no movement, holding steady at an evaluated price of 0.0881 US dollars.

Crypto-ETP Values Fall as Market Corrects

The financial products tied to these digital assets mirrored the broader market correction. The finanzen.net Top 10 Crypto-ETP fell 3.0 percent to 11.19 EUR, bringing its overall performance compared to its initial listing to 21.4 percent.