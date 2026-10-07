GI Joe and Tomb Raider Team Up in New Comic Crossover

Lara Croft joins forces with Shipwreck, Recondo, Admiral Keel Haul, and Outback aboard The Arbco Star on Cobra Island to hunt down a powerful artifact in the first issue of the G.I.

Kyle Higgins Writes Lara Croft Crossover Set on Cobra Island

The present-day crossover is set in Larry Hama’s established continuity, written by Kyle Higgins with art by Elena Casagrande.

Lara Croft boards The Arbco Star on Cobra Island alongside the G.I. Joe team while Destro, the Baroness, and the Iron Grenadiers operate nearby.

Alex Guimarães provides bold colors matching the classic cartoon aesthetic, while Pat Brousseau handles lettering.

Kyle Higgins Captures Larry Hama’s Tone in Present-Day Continuity

The crossover places Lara Croft inside the established Larry Hama G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero continuity. While Hama does not write the script, Kyle Higgins captures the established tone of the series while giving the characters his own distinct spin. The narrative pairs the two distinct franchises by sending Lara Croft on a search for an artifact holding unlimited power aboard The Arbco Star. Because the vessel sits directly on Cobra Island, Lara enlists her old friend Shipwreck and the broader G.I. Joe team for assistance.

Rather than relying strictly on the most prominent roster members, the creative team pulls secondary figures into the spotlight. Characters such as Recondo, Admiral Keel Haul, and Outback receive dedicated panel time alongside Lara Croft. Meanwhile, Destro, the Baroness, and the Iron Grenadiers move around the ship unaware of the secret hidden inside the Star, adding tension to the expedition.

Creative Role Contributor Writer Kyle Higgins Artist Elena Casagrande Colorist Alex Guimarães Letterer Pat Brousseau

Elena Casagrande and Alex Guimarães Handle the Visual Style

Elena Casagrande grounds the crossover through character expressions during conversation exchanges and keeps the action sequences dynamic and easy to follow. Alex Guimarães applies bold and bright color choices that lean into the classic G.I. Joe cartoon aesthetic while preserving the atmosphere of a Tomb Raider adventure. Pat Brousseau organizes the dialogue cleanly to avoid cluttering the panels.

Cross-publisher explorations featuring Lara Croft carry a distinct publishing history within the medium. Back in April 2002, Top Cow released Witchblade featuring Tomb Raider: Coda, a 144-page collected volume featuring writing and artwork from various contributors. That earlier collection tracked Lara Croft searching for the Sword of Lucifer—the blade wielded by the Devil during the war in Heaven—while intersecting with NYPD homicide detective Sara Pezzini wielding the Witchblade and gangster Jackie Estacado wielding the Darkness.