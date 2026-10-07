Masanori Sugiura Named Manager of Japan for U-23 World Cup 2026

The Japan Baseball Association announced that three-time Olympian Masanori Sugiura will manage Japan’s national team at the WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup 2026 presented by RAXUS. Sugiura succeeds Tomoyasu Kawaguchi, stepping into the role just 30 days before the tournament opens in Nicaragua.

Sugiura Transitions to Primary Dugout Role

Managerial stability remains high as Sugiura transitions from serving as Kawaguchi’s advisor since 2024 to the primary dugout role.

Taking Over the Defending Champions

Masanori Sugiura steps into the managerial post following the departure of Tomoyasu Kawaguchi, whose contract expired on September 30. Kawaguchi established a dominant benchmark by leading Japan to consecutive WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup titles in 2022 and 2024, claiming the XXXI BFA Asian Baseball Championship, and securing a second-place finish at the 2026 Asian Games. Rather than looking outside the system for a successor, the Japan Baseball Association turned to Sugiura, who worked closely alongside Kawaguchi as an advisor beginning in 2024.

Sugiura’s initial appointment extends through the 2030 Asian Games. His first major test arrives quickly at the upcoming VI WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup. The tournament runs from November 6 to 15, 2026, across three venues in Nicaragua: Soberanía National Stadium in Managua, Roberto Clemente Stadium in Masaya, and Rigoberto López Pérez Stadium in León.

An Impeccable Amateur Pedigree

Born in 1968, Sugiura earned the nickname “Mr Amateur Baseball” through a playing and working career rooted entirely in Japan’s corporate leagues. After graduating from Hashimoto High School and Doshisha University, he joined Nippon Life in 1991 and remained there for the duration of his career. His mound dominance brought individual accolades, including the Hashido Award as the Most Valuable Player of the Intercity Baseball Tournament in both 1992 and 1997.

On the international stage, Sugiura represented Japan across a record three consecutive Olympic Games: 1992, 1996, and 2000. He claimed a bronze medal at the Barcelona Games in 1992 and a silver medal at the Atlanta Games in 1996. When professional players became eligible for the Sydney Olympics in 2000, a 32-year-old Sugiura anchored Japan’s pitching staff alongside Daisuke Matsuzaka, who later earned World Baseball Classic MVP honors.

Tournament / Honor Year Result / Detail Olympic Games (Barcelona) 1992 Bronze Medal (Pitcher) Hashido Award (Intercity MVP) 1992, 1997 Two-time recipient in corporate baseball Olympic Games (Atlanta) 1996 Silver Medal (Pitcher) Olympic Games (Sydney) 2000 Shared mound with Daisuke Matsuzaka WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup 2026 Assumes managerial duties for Japan

The Road Through Nicaragua

The WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup 2026 maintains the traditional WBSC tournament format, sorting 12 participating nations into two distinct groups for the Opening Round. Japan finds itself placed in Group B alongside Cuba, Great Britain, Korea, South Africa, and Venezuela. Group A features Australia, Czechia, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, and Chinese Taipei.

The group stage features six games per day, running continuously through Tuesday, November 10. Following round-robin play, the top three finishers in each group advance to the Super Round. The remaining six teams transition to the Placement Round to determine places 7 through 12. Both the Super Round and Placement Round will contest matches across November 12, 13, and 14. The top two teams emerging from the Super Round will square off in the World Championship Final on Sunday, November 15, at Soberanía Stadium, preceded immediately by the bronze medal fixture.