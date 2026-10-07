Coroner rules Nivya Rameshwar death a road traffic-related accident

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda ruled the death of seven-year-old Nivya Rameshwar a road traffic-related accident, concluding a state inquiry into the tragedy at The Topiary condominium in Fernvale Lane.

The Inquiry Findings at The Topiary Condominium

The incident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. on August 15, 2024. Station Inspector Jeff Tan, a Traffic Police investigation officer, detailed the morning’s events during a court inquiry held in February 2025.

According to the testimony of the family’s domestic helper, Sivakumar Ilavarasi, she had escorted young Nivya to a carpark service road within the Sengkang residential complex. The helper instructed the child to wait near a gate belonging to their block.

Sivakumar then crossed to the opposite side of the road to place the girl’s school bags down. She intended to return to carry Nivya across.

Halfway across the road, the helper turned back and observed the child standing by the gate. However, moments after placing the bags down and turning around again, Nivya was no longer there.

Simultaneously, 68-year-old minibus driver Phua Hak Heong was driving along the service road after picking up a student at a different block within the complex. He was not picking up Nivya.

Phua told authorities that he slowed his vehicle when he saw Sivakumar crossing from his right to his left. He stated that he did not see Nivya before feeling an impact on the front right side of the minibus.

State Coroner Nakhoda noted during the findings that shrubbery and walls within the property created height barriers that could obscure pedestrians from the view of oncoming drivers.

Police Arrest Phua After Child Dies from Injuries

Following the impact, Sivakumar ran to the child and screamed for help. The cries drew the attention of Nivya’s father, Rameshwar Khirodhar, who looked out a window, saw the helper cradling his daughter, and rushed downstairs.

The girl’s mother, Neela Kanagasundaram, a nurse, also hurried to the scene. A neighbor contacted emergency services.

Nivya sustained severe chest and abdominal injuries. Paramedics rushed her to Sengkang General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Police arrested Phua later that day. Authorities have not filed criminal charges against him in court.

Outside the courtroom following the October 7 conclusion of the inquiry, Neela Kanagasundaram spoke tearfully to reporters. Describing her daughter as a compassionate and loving child who lit up rooms with her smile, her voice cracked as she stated that she cries every day from the pain of the loss.

“For myself, Every day, I cry… It’s painful,” Neela told reporters, adding that it is time for the authorities to decide what needs to be done.