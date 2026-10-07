Lululemon CEO Heidi O’Neill Restructures Leadership Team, Castanet Reports

One month into her tenure, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Chief Executive Heidi O’Neill has initiated a leadership restructuring, appointing two new executives, creating two new executive positions, and managing two high-profile departures as the athletic apparel retailer seeks to turn around its business, Castanet reported.

Executive Restructuring Strategy

New Executive Additions: Former Athleta President and CEO Maggie Gauger joins as President and Chief Product Officer, while former Walmart Canada Chief Growth Officer Joseph Godsey takes over as Chief Operating Officer, both starting October 26, 2026.

Former Athleta President and CEO Maggie Gauger joins as President and Chief Product Officer, while former Walmart Canada Chief Growth Officer Joseph Godsey takes over as Chief Operating Officer, both starting October 26, 2026. Executive Departures: Chief Brand and Product Activation Officer Nikki Neuburger and Chief Supply Chain Officer Ted Dagnese will step down on November 6, 2026, to pursue other opportunities.

Chief Brand and Product Activation Officer Nikki Neuburger and Chief Supply Chain Officer Ted Dagnese will step down on November 6, 2026, to pursue other opportunities. Interim Shifts: Chief Financial Officer Meghan Frank will maintain her current role while temporarily absorbing duties for the vacant Chief Brand and Chief Technology Officer positions.

Leadership Shakeup Follows Slipped Forecasts

O’Neill took the helm at the Vancouver-based company on September 8, stepping into the role after spending more than two decades in leadership positions at Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE), as The Globe and Mail reported. Her appointment followed a difficult period for the apparel maker, which lowered its financial forecasts for the second time in three months.

That downward revision followed second-quarter figures showing revenue declined 5 percent on a constant-currency-adjusted basis to US$2.4 billion, according to financial figures reported by The Globe and Mail. The brand has faced mounting pressure from rivals such as Alo, alongside public criticism from founder Chip Wilson regarding its creative direction and sagging stock valuation.

O’Neill described the restructuring as a necessary foundational shift. “Lululemon is a rare, extraordinary brand, but we have work to do to build a stronger and more competitive company,” O’Neill stated in the corporate press release.

Photo: The Globe and Mail

Executive Appointee New Title Previous Organization Effective Date Maggie Gauger President & Chief Product Officer Athleta October 26, 2026 Joseph Godsey Chief Operating Officer Walmart Canada October 26, 2026

New Leadership Team Aims to Streamline Product Delivery

The newly structured Senior Leadership Team aims to streamline operations and speed up product delivery. Gauger brings 28 years of industry experience, including more than two decades at Nike and a stint leading Athleta through transformation strategies, though Athleta itself has experienced comparable sales declines for the past year and a half, as noted by The Globe and Mail.

In her new portfolio, Gauger will oversee design, merchandising, footwear, product innovation, and materials science. Meanwhile, Godsey’s newly created Chief Operating Officer position consolidates sourcing, production, commercialization, fulfillment, planning and allocations, and sustainability portfolios. Godsey previously served as Chief Supply Chain Officer at Sam’s Club and spent 15 years in leadership roles at Adidas AG (Xetra: ADS), as detailed by Investing.com.

Additional searches are currently underway to fill vacancies for a Chief Brand Officer, a Chief Technology Officer, and a Chief Communications Officer. The incoming Chief Communications Officer will report directly to O’Neill and join the Senior Leadership Team.

Analysts Remain Cautious About Stock Trajectory

Despite the executive overhaul, Wall Street analysts remain cautious regarding the immediate trajectory of the stock. Investors are unlikely to boost their enthusiasm “until more clarity is achieved on the strategy” of the new chief executive, and how quickly those initiatives will generate measurable commercial returns, William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia wrote in a research note published by The Globe and Mail.

The company continues to commit capital toward increased advertising and localized community events while searching for internal efficiencies. André Maestrini remains in his post as President and Chief Commercial Officer, alongside Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Shannon Higginson and Chief People and Culture Officer Susan Gelinas, ensuring structural continuity alongside O’Neill’s fresh executive additions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.