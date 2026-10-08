Houthi Airport Attacks in Saudi Arabia Kill 3, Officials Say

Two separate attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia claimed by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen killed three foreign nationals and wounded 36 others on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, AP News reported, pulling the kingdom deeper into the regional conflict.

The strikes on Abha airport and Riyadh’s King Khalid international airport mark a sharp escalation in hostilities that have effectively shattered a four-year ceasefire in Yemen. As regional tensions ripple outward, the fallout touches critical energy infrastructure and international shipping lanes through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, where roughly 12% of global trade transits daily.

Airport Strikes Claim Lives Across Saudi Cities

The assault on Abha airport killed Moroccan and Algerian residents and wounded 28 other people, according to Saudi officials cited by AP News. Simultaneously, an attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid international airport killed a Sudanese national and wounded eight others. While the Saudi General Authority for Civil Aviation did not explicitly attribute blame in its initial statements, Houthi rebels publicly took credit for the airport strikes.

Saudi Arabia says three injured in Houthi attacks on Jazan and Najran airports

In response to the persistent threat over the past week, authorities have erected new cage-like fences around fuel tanks and other vital equipment belonging to the state-run Aramco oil company near the capital’s airport. Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, stated that coalition forces intercepted a ballistic missile north of Riyadh and destroyed a launch platform in Yemen’s capital of Sanaa.

Saudi Forces Fight to Retake Red Sea Coast

The latest aerial attacks run parallel to a major ground and air offensive launched by Saudi Arabia and allied Yemeni forces. The campaign aims to retake territory seized by the rebels a month ago along Yemen’s western Red Sea coast and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. These coastal positions have granted the Houthis enhanced surveillance capabilities to enforce a blockade against shipping lanes linked to Saudi Arabia.

Gulf Rallies Behind Saudi As Houthis Cripple Riyadh, Launch Ballistic Attacks On Airports

Fighting has concentrated in and around the crucial town of Dhubab, located roughly 54 kilometers south of the port city of Mokha, which fell to the rebels last month. Two Houthi officials asserted Wednesday that rebel fighters regained control of key areas along the southwestern coast, including Dhubab, Al-Jadid, and the Bab el-Mandeb strait, following intense clashes with Saudi-backed coalition forces. A government official denied these territorial claims to AP News.

Incident Date Target Location Casualties Reported Claiming Entity Wednesday, Oct 7, 2026 Abha International Airport 2 dead (Moroccan, Algerian), 28 wounded Houthi Rebels Wednesday, Oct 7, 2026 King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh) 1 dead (Sudanese), 8 wounded Houthi Rebels Wednesday, Oct 7, 2026 Aden Not specified Houthi Rebels

Military analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War noted in an analysis featured in the AP News reporting that the Houthis aim to maximize economic costs for Riyadh and compel concessions by targeting civilian infrastructure such as oil facilities and airports.

Photo: usnews.com

Coalition Vows Support as Fighting Displaces Families

Maj. Gen. al-Malki has vowed full operational support from the coalition—including 100 deployed fighter jets—to Yemeni government forces until the Houthis are eliminated, with a stated long-term objective of liberating Sanaa. Meanwhile, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi criticized Saudi Arabia’s military backing of government forces in a speech Wednesday expressing solidarity with Gaza on the third anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The renewed fighting has reversed years of relative calm. Displaced families arriving at Al-Salam camp in Aden’s Dar Sad district are facing shortages of water, bedding and other basic necessities, with many having fled recent fighting along Yemen’s western coast and in Taiz.