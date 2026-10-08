Claudio Santamaria to give cinema lecture at IED Milan, vivimilano.corriere.it reports

Actor and Milan Film Festival director Claudio Santamaria will kick off the new 2026-2027 season of special cinema masterclasses with a lecture titled “Il lavoro (meraviglioso) del cinema” at the IED Spazio Teatro in Milan on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, vivimilano.corriere.it reported.

Claudio Santamaria Holds Masterclass in Milan

Event Details: Claudio Santamaria’s masterclass takes place on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, running from 19:00 to 21:00 at the Spazio Teatro inside IED, located at Via Pompeo Leoni 3, Milan.

Claudio Santamaria’s masterclass takes place on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, running from 19:00 to 21:00 at the Spazio Teatro inside IED, located at Via Pompeo Leoni 3, Milan. Admission: The event is free with mandatory reservation, as promoted by OffiCine-IED and IED Cinema.

The event is free with mandatory reservation, as promoted by OffiCine-IED and IED Cinema. Career Milestone: The lecture marks the opening of the new season, with Santamaria drawing on an 81-title filmography that includes Sergio Rubini’s upcoming feature “L’uomo giusto” and his 2002 Newport International Film Festival Best Actor win for Gabriele Muccino’s “L’ultimo bacio”.

Claudio Santamaria Opens New Cinema Lecture Series

The upcoming lecture series dedicated to the big screen opens its 2026-2027 season with an inaugural address delivered by Claudio Santamaria, vivimilano.corriere.it reported. Promoted by OffiCine-IED and IED Cinema, the session will be hosted at the Spazio Teatro of the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Milan. The evening marks the start of a fresh slate of educational and cultural encounters centered on the film industry.

Santamaria, a Roman-born actor who has established a long-standing personal and professional connection to Milan, will take the stage at 19:00 on October 20. The session focuses on the practical realities and artistic fulfillment of filmmaking, framed around the lecture title “Il lavoro (meraviglioso) del cinema.”

Rethinking an 81-Title Filmography

The masterclass serves as a retrospective on a prolific career spanning 81 cinematic titles across Italian and international screens. Santamaria’s industry footprint includes major awards such as David di Donatello and Nastri d’Argento trophies, alongside international recognition like his Best Actor win at the 2002 Newport International Film Festival for his breakout role in Gabriele Muccino’s “L’ultimo bacio”.

Beyond his acting credits, Santamaria brings his current leadership perspective to the podium as the director of the Milan Film Festival. His discussion will touch upon upcoming cinematic releases, including his role in director Sergio Rubini’s anticipated feature “L’uomo giusto”.

Event Detail Information Speaker Claudio Santamaria Topic “Il lavoro (meraviglioso) del cinema” Date October 20, 2026 Time 19:00 – 21:00 Location IED Spazio Teatro, Via Pompeo Leoni 3, Milan Organizers OffiCine-IED and IED Cinema Admission Free with mandatory reservation

Free Reservations Required for October 20 Session

The session is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, 2026, from 19:00 to 21:00 at IED’s Via Pompeo Leoni 3 campus in Milan. Attendance is free of charge, though guests must secure a reservation in advance through the organizing entities, vivimilano.corriere.it reported.