Judge orders Tennessee to preserve evidence in failed execution of Christa Pike

A Tennessee judge has ordered state officials to preserve all evidence related to the failed attempt to execute death row inmate Christa Pike, who survived two doses of pentobarbital during a procedure last week. The order requires the Tennessee Department of Correction to retain items including syringes, drug packaging, IV lines, restraints, and any other materials present in the execution chamber.

Christa Pike 'angry and confused' about Tennessee's failed execution

Pike, 50, remains hospitalized in Nashville following the September 30 procedure. Her attorneys reported on Wednesday that Pike, who had been unconscious and in critical condition for several days, awoke to find herself "angry and confused." She is currently facing a long recovery period, suffering from pneumonia and an inability to swallow or eat. Her arms and hands are reportedly "tremendously swollen," and her legal team stated that she remains shackled to her hospital bed.

Lawyers claim IV lines caused tissue damage

Pike’s lawyers contend that the state’s execution team may have placed IV lines incorrectly or caused her veins to rupture, resulting in the drugs entering her tissue rather than her bloodstream. Legal filings describe her arms as having been "swollen, burned, and blistered" upon her arrival at the hospital.

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Christa Pike's lawyer on her botched execution and the

Defense attorney Randall Spivey, of the Tennessee Office of the Post-Conviction Defender, characterized the event as "torture" and a violation of the Constitution’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment. Pike’s legal team is seeking to have her death sentence commuted to life in prison. While the state has argued that a preservation order is "duplicative and unnecessary" given existing legal requirements, the judge also mandated the removal of any barriers preventing Pike from communicating with her counsel while hospitalized.

Governor suspends executions as corrections commissioner resigns

The botched execution is the latest in a series of procedural failures in Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee has suspended all remaining executions for the year while an investigation is conducted into the Pike case and the May attempt to execute Tony Carruthers, during which prison staff were unable to establish the necessary intravenous lines.

Judge orders evidence preserved in Christa Pike execution | FOX 5 News

In response to the fallout, Tennessee Correction Commissioner Frank Strada announced he would step down from his position at the end of October. Pike’s attorneys have maintained that the resignation does not address the immediate needs of their client, who is the first person in the United States known to have survived a "completed execution attempt."

Pike was originally sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. Before the procedure, Pike had expressed concerns regarding the state’s execution protocols, specifically citing the difficulties encountered during the Carruthers case. It remains unclear whether Pike will regain her mobility, and her attorneys continue to push for chemical analysis of the residual drug traces from the execution attempt to further investigate the failure.