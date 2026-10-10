Durham Police Issue Public Safety Warning Regarding Release of High-Risk Offender

Durham Regional Police have issued a public safety alert regarding the impending release of 48-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin, a high-risk offender with a history of serious convictions including sexual assault with a weapon, robbery, and possession of explosives. Constantin is set to be released into the community on Sunday, October 11, 2026, according to CityNews Toronto.

Authorities stated that Constantin poses a significant risk to the public, particularly to children. Over his criminal history, investigators note that he has accumulated convictions for sexual assault, assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats, and multiple probation violations. Previous reports from the Toronto Sun outline that Constantin was previously living in Hamilton until he breached conditions and requested to return to custody, and later drew community concern when residing in Schomberg within York Region.

Strict Monitoring and Release Conditions

To mitigate potential risks, Constantin’s release is governed by stringent court-mandated conditions under Ontario’s Community Safety and Policing Act, as detailed by INsauga. He is required to wear a GPS monitoring device at all times and must adhere to a strict curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Additionally, he must report weekly to the Durham Regional Police Service.

Constantin is legally barred from communicating or associating with anyone under the age of 16, or engaging in any activities that involve contact with minors. His restrictions explicitly prohibit him from entering public places where children are likely to be present, such as schools, playgrounds, daycare facilities, swimming areas, community centres, and malls, unless accompanied by an adult over 21. Furthermore, CTV News notes that he is prohibited from possessing weapons, consuming alcohol or non-prescribed controlled substances, accessing the internet or internet-capable devices, and traveling outside his designated area without prior police notification.

Community Vigilance and Reporting Channels

The Durham Regional Police Offender Management Unit will actively monitor Constantin’s whereabouts and activities following his release. Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or dangerous behavior immediately.

Photo: CTV News

Anyone with information regarding Constantin’s movements or potential breaches of his release conditions is asked to contact the Durham Regional Police Offender Management Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5357. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.