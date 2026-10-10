Singapore car buyers prioritize EV incentives over COE overhaul

Singapore car showrooms experienced steady footfall on the weekend of Oct 10, 2026, as buyers prioritized avoiding the upcoming January 2027 rollback of electric vehicle incentives over reacting to a proposed Land Transport Authority overhaul of the 36-year-old certificate of entitlement framework, The Straits Times reported.

Here is the math. Buyers looking at electric vehicles currently access a combined rebate of up to $30,000 through the EV Early Adoption Incentive and the Vehicular Emissions Scheme. But the balance sheet tells a different story for 2027, when the maximum combined rebate drops to $20,000 as the early adoption program expires and emissions scheme rewards scale down.

Driving Decisions Before the 2027 Incentive Rollback

The push to secure current rebates has kept showrooms active despite uncertainty surrounding the Land Transport Authority consultation paper published on Oct 8. Bryan Koh, a 39-year-old finance worker buying his first car, noted that ignoring current EV rebates would be a missed financial opportunity. Similarly, showroom managers confirmed steady visitor numbers driven by the impending policy shift.

Raymond Yeo, sales and product manager for Changan Singapore, pointed out that policy changes frequently trigger immediate buyer reactions. He noted that a compact electric sport utility vehicle like the Changan Nevo Q05 might secure a $15,000 rebate under proposed COE bandings, but customers must factor in that overall government EV incentives are shrinking compared to current levels.

Meanwhile, buyers eyeing internal combustion engine or hybrid vehicles face a different calculus. A luxury hybrid currently priced around $275,000 could approach $300,000 by 2027 if a proposed $7,500 Vehicular Emissions Scheme surcharge stacks on top of revised certificate of entitlement pricing bands.

Comparing Proposed COE Overhaul Options and Financial Impacts

The Land Transport Authority consultation paper outlines two distinct frameworks designed to address converging premiums between Category A and Category B certificates of entitlement, which stood at $130,001 and $130,100 respectively during the Oct 7 bidding exercise.

COE Overhaul Proposal Lowest Band Adjustment Middle Band Adjustment Highest Band Adjustment Option 1 (Three-Band System) $15,000 Rebate No Rebate / No Surcharge $15,000 Surcharge Option 2 (Five-Band System) $7,500 to $15,000 Rebate No Rebate / No Surcharge $7,500 to $15,000 Surcharge

Under the proposed three-band structure, vehicles in the lowest median open market value tier receive a $15,000 rebate applied to the prevailing certificate price, while top-tier vehicles incur a $15,000 surcharge. The alternative five-band option introduces smaller increments of $7,500 for intermediate tiers.

Retiree Steven Gao, 65, reviewing an electric BMW iX2 at Performance Motors along Alexandra Road, described six-figure certificate premiums as excessive. He suggested that the proposed system adjustments risk complicating vehicle ownership costs further for households requiring transport for daily family needs.

Dealership representatives report a split market reaction. While shoppers targeting entry-level and mass-market electrified models act proactively to beat the 2027 incentive cliff, luxury segment buyers are increasingly adopting a wait-and-see stance as potential surcharges threaten to push vehicle acquisition costs past psychological price ceilings.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.