Wellington’s City Gallery Reopens After Refurbishment with Cornelia Parker

Wellington’s City Gallery Te Whare Toi has reopened to the public after a two-year, $12.3 million seismic strengthening and refurbishment project. Featuring a major international exhibition by British artist Cornelia Parker, the capital’s premier contemporary art space launched its new era with over 50 works spanning two floors, 1News reported.

The Reopening Essentials

Investment: The Wellington City Council spent $12.3 million on earthquake-strengthening the building after it was designated earthquake-prone in 2024.

The Wellington City Council spent $12.3 million on earthquake-strengthening the building after it was designated earthquake-prone in 2024. Timeline: The venue closed in June 2024 and finally welcomed visitors back following a major renovation that allows for more versatile exhibition layouts.

The venue closed in June 2024 and finally welcomed visitors back following a major renovation that allows for more versatile exhibition layouts. Opening Attraction: Acclaimed British artist Cornelia Parker anchors the reopening exhibition, marking the largest international art show held in Wellington since Covid-19, according to the NZ Herald.

A $12.3 Million Transformation for Te Whare Toi

The extensive structural upgrades were required after the gallery building was classified as earthquake-prone in 2024, shutting its doors in June of that year. The $12.3 million council-funded refurbishment focused heavily on structural resilience while simultaneously expanding the facility’s curatorial versatility. Gallery director Charlotte Davy noted that the newly renovated spaces finally provide the infrastructure needed to host complex international loans that simply could not have been accommodated in the older layout.

The reopening arrives on the heels of another major civic milestone in the capital, following the March opening of the Central Library located right next door. To mark the gallery’s return, Civic Square hosted evening celebrations featuring live music, DJs, and refreshments, signaling a broader cultural revitalization for Wellington’s central precinct.

Cornelia Parker Brings Destruction and Reconstruction to Wellington

Occupying the newly upgraded galleries across two floors, the inaugural exhibition features more than 50 works by world-renowned British artist Cornelia Parker, exploring deep thematic currents of destruction and reconstruction. The centerpiece of the show is Cold Dark Matter: An Exploded View, a striking 1991 installation where everyday objects salvaged from a garden shed—which was literally blown up with the assistance of the British Army—are suspended around a central light source to mimic frozen mid-explosion.

Alongside this iconic piece, the exhibition showcases a room filled with steamrolled brass instruments, the deconstructed barn utilized in Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller Psycho, and Blue Shift, a major work that has remained out of public view for the past two decades. According to Davy, assembling the exhibition required borrowing prized pieces from major global institutions including the Tate in London and la Caixa in Spain, alongside contributions from private collections worldwide.

Project Detail Specification Closure Duration Over two years (closed June 2024) Refurbishment Cost $12.3 million Inaugural Artist Cornelia Parker (UK) Exhibition Scale 50+ artworks across two floors Exhibition Run Opening weekend through March next year

Building Partnerships and Fostering Indigenous Art

During the lengthy closure, City Gallery maintained an active public presence by forming strategic partnerships with other cultural institutions, collaborating closely with the Dowse Art Museum, the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, and the National Library, as reported by RNZ. Davy emphasized that these institutional alliances form a cornerstone of the gallery’s future strategy.

Photo: NZ Herald

Looking ahead under its new three-year operational plan, the venue intends to spotlight a dedicated programme featuring Māori and indigenous art, alongside an ongoing commitment to celebrating women artists.

Exhibition Logistics and Public Access

The Cornelia Parker exhibition is currently open to the public and will run through March of next year, offering domestic patrons and international visitors their first look at the revitalized facility. While the physical footprint of the building remains familiar to frequent visitors, the interior enhancements provide the necessary spatial adaptability to keep pace with contemporary artistic practices.

Eva Rothschild & Semiconductor Exhibitions – City Gallery Wellington,

Reflecting on what she hopes local audiences will extract from the collection, Parker noted that viewers are not required to decode her personal intent. Instead, she encourages visitors to experience the works organically—much like listening to a piece of music—allowing personal associations and emotional responses to take center stage.