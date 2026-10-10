FUNDO mobilizes Santiago with Caminata del Corazón 2026

The Dominican Foundation of Obesity and Preventive Cardiology (FUNDO) mobilized the city of Santiago on October 10 for the “Caminata del Corazón 2026,” a mass public health event at Parque Duarte designed to promote physical activity, healthy nutrition, and cardiovascular risk awareness, Diario de Salud reported.

Public Health Stakes and Epidemiological Impact in Santiago

Cardiovascular diseases remain a leading cause of morbimortalidad—the combination of disease incidence and death rates—across the Dominican population. Dr. Samuel Ramos, vice president of FUNDO, emphasized during the event that the vast majority of these cardiac events are preventable. According to statements reported by Diario de Salud, the initiative aims to actively alter these negative health indicators by embedding accessible physical activity into daily community routines.

The event began at 4:00 p.m. at Parque Duarte, situated at the intersection of Calle del Sol and 30 de Marzo. Following an initial stretching and warm-up session led by Ada and Albert, participants marched through the central thoroughfares of Santiago. The procession concluded at the gardens of the Gran Teatro del Cibao, integrating families, children, and older adults into a structured, zero-cost aerobic intervention.

Event Parameter Operational Detail Organizing Entity Fundación Dominicana de Obesidad y Prevención Cardiovascular (FUNDO) Date & Time October 10, starting at 4:00 PM Starting Point Parque Duarte (Calle del Sol esquina 30 de Marzo, Santiago) Termination Point Gran Teatro del Cibao Gardens Key Institutional Partners Cooperativa San Miguel, Clínica Corominas, Cardiotech, Colegio Médico Dominicano (CMD) Filial Santiago

Institutional Collaboration and Community Engagement

The success of the 2026 campaign relied heavily on cross-sector institutional backing. Alongside FUNDO president Dr. Carlos Brito and vice president Dr. Samuel Ramos, the event featured the active participation of Dr. Penélope Gómez, president of the Santiago Branch of the Dominican Medical College (CMD). The event was structured to be entirely free of charge, welcoming participants of all demographics to reinforce that physical fitness is a collective responsibility.

Logistical and programmatic support was reinforced by local partners, including Cooperativa San Miguel, Clínica Corominas, and Cardiotech. Musical accompaniment by Víctor, route animation by Charles, Lyly, and José Fabián, and a high-energy Zumba session led by Albert Zumba transformed the public health walk into an engaging community festival. Master of ceremonies duties were managed on the main stage by Yamira Taveras, Lyly Reynoso, and Payamín.

Sustaining Cardiovascular Health Beyond the Campaign

Dr. Carlos Brito stressed that true cardiovascular health requires daily commitment.

Photo: diariosalud.do

As the institutional organizers concluded the jornada with formal recognitions of their logistics teams and allied collaborators, the core clinical message remained clear: protecting myocardial function is an ongoing, manageable process that begins at the community level.

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