Michael Dong Explores HPLC Columns and Short Column Rationale

Michael Dong, editor of LCGC International’s “Perspectives in HPLC” column, launched a video series in 2026 titled “HPLC in Pharmaceutical Analysis” to explore how the technique is used in the pharmaceutical field. ChromatographyOnline.com featured highlights from the educational series in October to coincide with National Chemistry Week.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Column Selection: Choosing the right HPLC column is one of the most consequential decisions an analyst makes during method development, shaping resolution, run time, solvent consumption, and overall method robustness.

Choosing the right HPLC column is one of the most consequential decisions an analyst makes during method development, shaping resolution, run time, solvent consumption, and overall method robustness. Efficiency Gains: Shorter columns packed with smaller particles speed up chemical analysis times without sacrificing the separation performance.

Shorter columns packed with smaller particles speed up chemical analysis times without sacrificing the separation performance. Resource Management: Optimized columns reduce solvent consumption and enhance overall method robustness in quality control and development laboratories.

Educational Scope of the Video Series

The video series serves as a free and thorough educational introduction to HPLC for pharmaceutical laboratory professionals. It targets scientists at every stage of their careers who want to brush up on the basics. Dong structured the material to provide practical tips for sharpening analytical skills regardless of prior experience level.

Column selection dictates several operational parameters during method development. These parameters include resolution, run time, solvent consumption, and overall method robustness.

Rationale for Short Columns in Quality Control

In this installment of the series, Dong addresses the specific rationale for utilizing short columns in pharmaceutical analysis. Shorter columns packed with smaller particles achieve faster analyses while maintaining necessary separation performance that quality control and development laboratories depend on.

Column Parameter Configuration Particle Size Smaller particles Analysis Run Time Faster analyses Solvent Consumption Reduced usage

Quality control and development laboratories depend on these efficiency gains. Dong offers practical guidance that analysts can apply immediately.

Integration Into Pharmaceutical Laboratory Workflows

The complete video series remains available online for laboratory professionals seeking structured training. ChromatographyOnline.com shared the highlights to align with National Chemistry Week events in late October. The instructional content bridges theoretical chromatography principles with practical demands in modern pharmaceutical development and quality control environments.

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