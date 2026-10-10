Jason Aldean to Headline SabesWings Cancer Charity Gala in Paso Robles

Country music star Jason Aldean is headlining the sixth annual SabesWings “Strike Out Medical Financial Toxicity” event on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Rava Wines in Paso Robles. The two-day fundraiser, founded by World Series MVP Bret Saberhagen and his wife Kandace, supports cancer patients facing severe financial distress during treatment.

The Bottom Line on the Paso Robles Charity Weekend

The Event: The sixth annual SabesWings fundraiser runs October 10–11, 2026, in Paso Robles, featuring a Saturday gala at Rava Wines and a Sunday golf tournament at Hunter Ranch Golf Course.

The sixth annual SabesWings fundraiser runs October 10–11, 2026, in Paso Robles, featuring a Saturday gala at Rava Wines and a Sunday golf tournament at Hunter Ranch Golf Course. The Headliner: Country music superstar Jason Aldean performs at the Saturday gala, with tickets priced at $500 for the 350-attendee dinner.

Country music superstar Jason Aldean performs at the Saturday gala, with tickets priced at $500 for the 350-attendee dinner. The Cause: Proceeds combat “medical financial toxicity,” helping patients across age groups cover everyday living expenses and treatment bills.

Rava Wines Gala Kicks Off the Two-Day Fundraiser

The weekend gets underway on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Rava Wines. Country music star Jason Aldean takes the stage for a crowd of 350 attendees who purchased $500 tickets. In addition to Aldean’s performance, the evening features a seated dinner, Central Coast wines, casino-style games during the cocktail hour, and live and silent auctions.

Emceeing the gala is Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Joel Goldberg, a member of the Kansas City Royals broadcast team who hosts pregame and postgame shows and the podcast Rounding the Bases. The evening also includes a Nashville-inspired theme to mark the sixth anniversary of SabesWings.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course Hosts Sunday Celebrity Tournament

The action shifts on Sunday, October 11, 2026, to Hunter Ranch Golf Course for a $400 ticketed celebrity golf tournament beginning at 10 a.m. Jason Aldean is set to tee off alongside a star-studded lineup of athletes, musicians, and entertainers.

Photo: sanluisobispo.com

The Sunday schedule features a mixology experience and a special fashion show hosted by Kim Alexis. Other VIP guests expected at the event include Chef Aaron May, Chef Roshni Gurnani, four-time World Series champion Mike Timlin, three-time World Series champion Chili Davis, former MLB third baseman Sean Berry, and Super Bowl XXVI MVP Mark Rypien.

Bret and Kandace Saberhagen Expand Relief for Medical Financial Toxicity

The nonprofit SabesWings was created by Bret and Kandace Saberhagen, who divide their time between Colorado and Paso Robles. Bret Saberhagen earned World Series MVP honors for the Kansas City Royals in 1985 and pitched in the major leagues for 15 seasons from 1984 through 1999, playing for the Royals, New York Mets, Colorado Rockies, and Boston Red Sox.

Photo: pasoroblesdailynews.com

About six years ago, Kandace Saberhagen was diagnosed with breast cancer for the third time. The couple faced out-of-pocket costs of roughly $20,000 a month for treatment, exposing the harsh financial hurdles many patients confront. Bret Saberhagen said that while he previously ran a nonprofit that was geared toward youth, it had been dormant since 2008, and his wife proposed shifting efforts to cancer patients.

“We saw firsthand expenses, and pretty much when somebody in your family is diagnosed with cancer, your first thought is ‘What type of cancer is it? What are their chances of beating it? How strong is it? What stage is it at?'” Bret Saberhagen said. “And the last thing you want to be concerned with is ‘How am I going to keep the lights on? How am I going to keep a roof over our head?’… We help alleviate as much debt as possible.”

Event Detail Saturday Gala Sunday Tournament Date October 10, 2026 October 11, 2026 Location Rava Wines, Paso Robles Hunter Ranch Golf Course Ticket Cost $500 $400 Key Attraction Jason Aldean Performance Celebrity Golf & Kim Alexis Fashion Show

Financial Impact and Revenue Growth of SabesWings

SabesWings provides financial support for any cancer type and any age demographic, ranging from infancy to geriatric, ensuring money goes directly toward patients’ bills. Since its 2020 inception, the charity has aided families across 28 states.

Fundraising totals for the annual Paso Robles event have scaled upward steadily since the organization began. Kandace Saberhagen noted that the inaugural event raised $714,000. Totals climbed to $1.35 million in subsequent years, and last year’s event approached $1.5 million. Organizers aim to reach the $2 million mark with the 2026 weekend.

Bret Saberhagen credited his career in professional sports with helping build a platform for the charity. “I truly feel blessed to have thrown a baseball, and that has opened a lot of doors for us,” he said. “But I don’t think God put me on this planet to throw a baseball. He gave me that platform to do what we’re doing now, and that’s to help out so many individuals out there.”