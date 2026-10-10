Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo Confirm 6-Year Relationship and Recent Breakup

Actor Yoo Seung Ho and actress Lim Se Joo recently ended a six-year romantic relationship. The private romance, which began after the two co-starred in the 2020 tvN drama Memorist, became public knowledge on October 8, when initial dating rumors swiftly evolved into confirmation of their breakup.

The Bottom Line

Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo maintained a private relationship for six years after meeting on the set of the tvN drama Memorist.

Initial media reports of their relationship on October 8 were followed within two hours by official statements from their agencies confirming a recent breakup.

The public disclosure prompted widespread interest, drawing renewed attention to Yoo Seung Ho’s past televised remarks regarding his ideal type and dating preferences.

The Rapid Evolution From Dating Rumors to Breakup News

The initial dating rumor quickly transformed into news of a separation within approximately two hours. When the initial reports surfaced, representatives for Yoo Seung Ho initially stated they were checking the facts, with a source close to Yoo Seung Ho telling StarNews that they were verifying the facts of the relationship.

Photo: Chosunbiz

Shortly afterward, both agencies issued definitive clarifications. Lim Se Joo’s agency, Moving Pictures Company, acknowledged the multi-year relationship, stating that the pair had dated for five to six years but were now separated. Yoo Seung Hôs agency, 333, corroborated this position, confirming that while the actors were previously in a romantic relationship, they had parted ways and currently maintain a good relationship as colleagues.

Lim Se Joo Addresses Public Attention on Her Private Life

Following the disclosure, Lim Se Joo spoke directly about the sudden spotlight on her personal affairs. In an interview with OSEN, she expressed caution and regret regarding the public learning of her private life before she had fully established herself through her acting career. “I am a newcomer, and because I am an actor who has not made a name through works, I feel cautious and apologetic about being known to the public first for my private life,” she stated. She also noted that they were in a romantic relationship, but are now separated and each decided to go their own way, and asked the public to please cheer on that person as well as her as they grow as actors.

Photo: Soompi

Lim Se Joo further emphasized her desire to be evaluated strictly on her professional merits moving forward.

Entity Birth Year Agency Notable Collaboration Yoo Seung Ho 1993 333 Memorist (2020) Lim Se Joo 1991 Moving Pictures Company Memorist (2020)

Public Reaction and the Resurgence of Past Interviews

The sudden revelation generated intense public curiosity, particularly among fans who have followed Yoo Seung Ho since his early days as a child actor. Because this marked the first time Yoo Seung Ho’s romantic life had been publicly detailed since his debut, observers quickly resurfaced his historical interview comments about relationships and ideal types.

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Commentators pointed out comparisons between Lim Se Joo—born in 1991, two years before Yoo Seung Ho—and Yoo Seung Ho’s past remarks in a 2012 interview with SBS Night of TV Entertainment where he stated he disliked older women because he preferred not to be the younger sibling, adding that younger siblings need to be taken care of which is troublesome, while same-age women are nice because he can be comfortable with them like friends. At the time, he named IU as his ideal type and described a girl he falls for at first sight.

At the time, Yoo Seung Ho said he usually goes for actresses he is always with, adding that he likes good people and prefers someone with a few flaws rather than being perfect, while also answering shyly when asked about his dating experience that he had dated a few times and laughing that rather than lying and saying none, it is better to be honest.